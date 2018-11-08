Bend, Oregon’s Holiday Season is Brighter in the Old Mill District

Celebrate with a variety of activities in the Bend, Oregon shopping district in the heart of Central Oregon

The holidays hit full swing in the Old Mill District on Thanksgiving Day when racers hit the pathways to work off the day’s planned calorie intake at the I Like Pie Run. Festivities continue the next day when Santa hitches a helicopter ride to the Les Schwab Amphitheater, touching down on Friday, November 23 around 10:15am. He’ll make his way to SantaLand, in a new location between Desperado and Avalon Salon, to kick off a whole series of holiday happenings all the way through December.

I Like Pie Run

Don’t miss a marvelous Turkey Day tradition, Bend’s famous I Like Pie fun run on Thanksgiving morning, November 22 at 9am. Choose from a flat and fast 5K around the Deschutes River or a family-friendly 1.5-mile loop, both of which start and finish in the Old Mill District’s Center Plaza. Better yet, you’ll earn some post-race pie and all proceeds from the run go to NeighborImpact and Girls on the Run. Entrants are encouraged to bring 5lbs of non-perishable food per person to donate.

SantaLand: “Celebrity Santa” is Back

In the magical place called SantaLand, children can capture Santa’s ear with their hearts’ desires while our photographer captures the moment on film. Local celebrities – such as local, county and state officials and personalities – will take turns posing as the big guy in red, so parents are invited to secretly guess who’s behind the disguise. Santa will be in SantaLand from 11am-5pm on the following dates:

Friday-Sunday, November 23-25

Friday- Sunday, November 30, December 1-2

Friday-Sunday, December 7-9

Friday-Sunday, December 14-16

Daily, Thursday – Sunday, December 20-23

Tree of Joy: Spreading the Magic of Christmas

A partnership between the Salvation Army, the four Rotary Clubs of Bend and the Old Mill District, the Tree of Joy – located in SantaLand in the Old Mill District – was created to ensure that every child in Central Oregon experiences the joy of Christmas.This year’s tree inside SantaLand will be open from Friday-Sunday between November 23-December 16 between 11am-5pm for name selection and gift drop-off. Gifts must be unwrapped or in gift bags and must arrive before 5pm on December 16. The Hilton Garden Inn in the Old Mill District will also take gifts 24/7 through December 18.

Carolers: Music of the Season

Enjoy roving musical performances by local groups such as the Youth Choir of Central Oregon, Mountain View High School Adante Jazz Choir, High Desert Middle School Jazz Choir, Summit High School Choir, Sisters High School Jazz Choir, Bend Senior High School Choir, Trinity Lutheran High School Chamber Choir, High Desert Men’s Barbershop, Bear Creek Bear Tones and the Victorian Carolers. Check the Old Mill District website for a schedule of performances.

Chanukah Celebration

Each year, on the first day of Chanukah, the Old Mill District hosts a community menorah lighting. Everyone is invited to the Center Plaza on Sunday, December 2 at 4:30pm, where the ceremony will be presented by the Chabad of Central Oregon. Fire jugglers kick off the festivities before the lighting, along with chocolate coin drop, hot drinks, potato latkes and Chanukah music. Everyone is welcome.

Holiday Lights Paddle Parade

Get some lights and holiday decorations on that kayak and join your community Friday, December 14 for Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe’s annual Holiday Lights Paddle Parade. Paddlers should meet at the Tumalo Creek shop to finish up their decorating endeavors at 3pm and the crowd will depart from the dock at 4pm to paddle upstream up to the Old Mill District Flag Bridge. On the way back down, the crew will assemble in formation and give some photo opportunities for the decorated boats. Spectators should plan on seeing the decorated boats from approximately 4:15-6pm.

About the Old Mill District

One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.oldmilldistrict.com