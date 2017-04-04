Bend, Oregon’s Oldest Community-Supported Farm Doubles Its Shares

(Photos courtesy of Locavore)

Fields Farm has continued to grow and flourish since its sprouting up in 1989. This year proves no different as the farm will be doubling Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares and adding three new employees.

Fields Farm, located in the center of Bend, began on Pettigrew road before subdivisions and Costco. In 1988, Jim and Debbie Fields purchased the ten acre parcel, and in 1989 broke ground and started selling organically grown vegetables to Central Oregonians.

Jim Fields (coined as the Godfather of Central Oregon Farming) was one of the founding members of the Bend Farmers Market, Central Oregon Locavore and was the first farmer to sell CSAs in Central Oregon.

Community Supported Agriculture is an economic model of agriculture that deeply connects farmers and customers. Community Supported Agriculture provides a mutually beneficial arrangement between famers and their local community. In exchange for financial support from the “share-holders or members,” the farmer commits to provide healthy, locally grown food throughout the growing season.

Fields Farm began with eight shares in the first year, growing to 47 CSAs in 2016. This year, as the farm evolves and some new energy enters the farm, Fields Farm is offering 100 shares to Central Oregonians.

A typical CSA from Fields Farm includes a wide variety of greens in the early weeks, then adds sweet crisp roots, summer brings nightshades, and the season ends with a bag of Thanksgiving and overwintering goods. Fields specializes in alliums including garlic, onions, and leeks.

This year, Jim is not only working to expand his shares, but planning to expand the knowledge of three novice farmers. Fields truly believes in the power of community and the importance of passing information on to the next generation of farmers.

If you would like to be involved and support Fields Farm you can:

Sign up to be a CSA member (fields.farm/csafarmbucks)

Visit the Farm Stand at 61915 Pettigrew Road

Attend WWOLF (Willing Workers on Local Farms) at Fields on April 14 (www.centraloregonlocavore.org/wwolf)

Visit Fields Farm at the NWX Saturday and Downtown Wednesday Farmers Markets.

For more information visit fields.farm or email fieldsfarmdeschutes@gmail.com.