Bend Outdoor Worx Now Taking Applications for New Cohort

Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW), Central Oregon’s outdoor product accelerator, is now accepting applications for Cohort #6 Winter/Spring 2019.

Bend Outdoor Worx has begun a search for the three outdoor companies to make up their sixth Cohort, set to convene in the Winter/Spring of 2019. The three companies selected will receive mentorship from BOW’s industry founders in areas where developing companies may be lacking. Through a process of discovery meetings, analyzation and curriculum building, BOW will determine the company needs and provide guidance from the founders as well as an extended mentor group. BOW will then support these companies by aligning them with additional resources needed to succeed, including financial planning, marketing, logistics, sales, marketing and product development.

Applications are available at http://bendoutdoorworx.com/apply/ and the deadline is December 31. For more information visit Bendoutdoorworx.com.

About BOW

After assessing common needs from outdoor industry businesses, Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW) was initially conceived in 2013 by Gary Bracelin, a long-time Bend resident and outdoor industry expert. BOW was officially launched in April 2014, when additional industry experts Eric Meade, Justin Rae, and Will Blount joined Bracelin. Andy Boyd also began working with the group in 2017. The founders represent various skill sets and a multitude of experience with successful organizations. BOW also has a deep pool of extended mentors that lend their expertise periodically, as well as Winter Summers Law, the GB2 Agency and Price Fronk & Co, LLP. For additional information on BOW, contact Gary Bracelin at gbracelin@gmail.com.