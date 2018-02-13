Bend Pet Express Offers Free Delivery Starting February 14

(Photo courtesy of Bend Pet Express)

Bend Pet Express just announced it will deliver pet happiness to doorsteps this Valentine’s Day with a new same-delivery service. Busy pet owners in Bend, Redmond and Sunriver can now save time buying their furry sweethearts food, toys, and treats at the Pet Express online store and get items delivered by 6pm the same day.

Locally and independently owned, Bend Pet Express launched its online store last year to make buying food

and other products more convenient for its customers. With hundreds of products to choose from, the store has

added same day delivery service as another way to help pet owners save time and shorten their errand lists.

The company expects the service to be even more welcome during harsher winters when roads are icy and

tough to navigate.

When checking out online, customers simply select the same day delivery option. Orders made by noon are

guaranteed same day delivery, with no minimum order required. The store will make deliveries Monday-Friday

between 2-6 pm in Bend, Redmond and Sunriver from its East Bend location. Once they’ve ordered, customers

receive a text notice when their items have been delivered. They will also get email reminders for placing

reorders.

“We love our pets,” says Bend Pet Express owner Julie Hunter. “This makes life a lot easier, with more time to

play, run, and enjoy them!”

Locally and independently owned, Bend Pet Express offers a wide variety of healthy products for cats and dogs

at its East and West Bend locations. Order food, toys, accessories and more online at

www.bendpetexpress.com