Bend Pickleball Club Announces Title Sponsor for 2020 Tournament

Bend Pickleball Club announces that Bend-based Beaver Coach Sales & Service has signed on as the title sponsor of the Pacific Northwest Classic which will be held July 29-August 2 at Pine Nursery Park in Bend.

Beaver Coach Sales, the high-end RV dealer of Central Oregon, will be the tournament’s official title sponsor for the next three years. Pacific Northwest Classic is a 2021 Nationals qualifier tournament that will draw thousands of spectators and more than 800 professional and amateur players from across the country for five days of action-packed, fast-paced play. The $25,000 sponsorship funds the tournament itself as well as Bend Pickleball Club’s community outreach programs, which include delivering pickleball curriculum in tandem with local schools’ physical education instruction.

Beaver Coach Sales has been a fixture in Central Oregon since 2012 and has supported numerous community events and causes over the years. As owner Ty Kelly explains, “Pacific Northwest Classic is a great intersection of our company’s core values and our customers’ interests. The Beaver Coach Sales family believes in supporting the community, especially when doing so draws more people to all that Central Oregon has to offer. Our customers are passionate about living an active lifestyle and the exploding popularity of pickleball puts this tournament right in our wheelhouse.” Tournament Co-Director Kirk Foster adds, “We are absolutely thrilled to have Beaver Coach Sales as our partner for the next three years. Their commitment to the community is second to none and their support of Pacific Northwest Classic allows us to take this event to the next level.”

Registration for Pacific Northwest Classic opens on March 1, 2020, nearly two months earlier than previously announced. Tournament Co-Director Christie Gestvang revealed the reason for the change. “Pacific Northwest Classic was just added to the APP (Association of Pickleball Professionals) National Tour and is the circuit’s only Northwest stop. That, in combination with our $50,000 purse, has significantly elevated players’ interest in the tournament and also puts Pacific Northwest Classic on the national pickleball stage.”

