Bend-Prineville Area Air Quality Worst Ever Recorded, According to 2019 ‘State of the Air’ Report

(Photo | Pexels)

The American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” 2019 report found that the Bend-Prineville area is now the 22nd most-polluted area in the U.S. for short-term particle pollution.

Crook County had its highest particle pollution readings on record, and went from a “D” grade last year to an “F” grade this year for unhealthy particle days. Deschutes County did not record enough data to receive a complete grade.

The annual air quality “report card” tracks Americans’ exposure to unhealthful levels of ozone or particle pollution, both of which can be deadly. The report also tracked short-term spikes in particle pollution, as these can be extremely dangerous and even lethal. The Bend-Prineville area experienced nearly three times as many unhealthy particle days compared to last year’s report. Many of these spikes were directly linked to events like wildfires, which are increasing in frequency and intensity in many areas due to climate change.

“Residents in the area should know that we’re breathing even more unhealthy air, driven by wildfires as a result of climate change, placing our health and lives at risk,” said Cathy Gidley, executive director for the American Lung Association in Oregon. “Across the state of Oregon, many places have seen their air quality worsen significantly. We have to do more to protect public health and people’s lives.”

The Medford-Grants Pass area is now the tenth most-polluted area in the U.S. for annual particle pollution and 17th most-polluted for short-term particle pollution. The Eugene-Springfield and Portland-Vancouver-Salem areas rank as the 19th and 23rd most polluted for short-term particle pollution respectively.

Each year the “State of the Air” provides a report card on the two most widespread outdoor air pollutants, ozone pollution, also known as smog, and particle pollution, also called soot. The report analyzes particle pollution in two ways: through average annual particle pollution levels and short-term spikes in particle pollution. Both ozone and particle pollution are dangerous to public health and can increase the risk of premature death and other serious health effects such as lung cancer, asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage, and developmental and reproductive harm.

“Particle pollution is made of soot or tiny particles that come from coal-fired power plants, diesel emissions, wildfires and wood-burning devices. These particles are so small that they can lodge deep in the lungs and trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, and can even be lethal,” said Gidley.

Learn more about Bend’s rankings, as well as air quality across Oregon and the nation, in the 2019 “State of the Air” report at Lung.org/sota.

Top 25 most polluted cities for short-term particle pollution