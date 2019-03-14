Bend Ranks 7th City in Oregon with the Most Affordable Housing

(Photo | Pexels)

Housing affordability is a top consideration when determining where to live. In 2018, the economy was strong and real estate prices went up. In 2019, many are predicting a downturn in the housing market.

The team at HomeArea.com created the Cities in Oregon with the most affordable housing using the most recent Census Bureau data of cities with a population of 60,000.

The rankings were determined by calculating the Median Multiple, the recommended metric used by the World Bank to determine housing affordability. It is the ratio of the median house price by the median gross household income.

Lower values equate to more affordable housing and anything under three is considered affordable.

The Oregon median multiple is 5.3 which is higher than the national median multiple of 3.6.

Here is list of the top cities with the most affordable homes: