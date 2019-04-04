Bend & Redmond Habitats Merge

Bend Area Habitat for Humanity announces the merger of Bend Area Habitat for Humanity with the Redmond Habitat for Humanity. Now they are committed to serve even more families and individuals with affordable housing in both communities.

“It is no secret that the lack of affordable housing for low to moderate income families and individuals has become a major problem in our area,” said Scott Rohrer, executive director for Bend Area Habitat for Humanity. “This merger significantly expands the reach of our programs throughout Bend and Redmond allowing us to more aggressively tackle this problem.”

According to the Redmond Habitat for Humanity Director, Scott Brown, “The consolidated Bend and Redmond affiliates will combine critical resources enabling us to serve more families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. It will also give us greater access to funding which is vital to our mission”.

With the merger Bend-Redmond Habitat expects to double the current build rate within the next couple of years.

There is a drastic need for affordable housing in Central Oregon. Children perform better academically, graduate at a higher rate, have fewer behavioral and health problems and are more successful later in life. The impacts can also be seen in the parents who gain a sense of self-worth, see greater professional success and a higher net worth. Homeowners are more likely to engage in activities and with organizations that strengthen neighborhoods and improve civic vitality. The cycles of generational poverty can be broken.

bendredmondhabitat.org • restorebend.org