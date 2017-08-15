Bend Spay+Neuter Project Furball Kicks Off Eclipse Weekend

(Photo courtesy of Bend Spay+Neuter Project)

Bend Veterinary Clinic presents fundraiser featuring Dogs on the Catwalk and a charitable start to Central Oregon’s busy weekend

The Bend Spay+Neuter Project’s popular annual fundraiser, the Furball, will be held on August 18 at Aspen Hall in Bend. Funds raised at the event allow the organization to fill its mission of keeping pets and people together by providing free and low cost services for cats and dogs in order to create a more humane community. The event has been dubbed as the unofficial kickoff to the solar eclipse weekend, which will pass over the region on the following Monday.

“This event is addictive…those who come once usually are back every year because the atmosphere is so fun and laid back, plus they know they’re supporting a group that is helping animals at a fundamental level,” said Marie Melsheimer, Bend Spay+Neuter Project board member. “And, of course, there are dogs in outrageous costumes. That makes for the best evening of the summer!”

The Furball features dogs in costume, walking the catwalk to compete for audience choice awards, along with a delicious buffet dinner from Bethlyn’s Global Fusion, a silent and live auction, raffle, signature cocktails and a wine wall. Just some of the items up for auction this year include local spa and wellness packages, golf at some of the region’s best courses and other outdoor adventures, plus amazing trips to Spain, Napa Valley and Whistler.

When: Friday, August 18, 5:30-10pm

Where: Aspen Hall, 18920 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97701

Admission: $75 individual ticket; $400 table of six; purchase at www.bendsnip.org/collections/furball-2016-registration

This event is 21 and over.

The 2017 Furball would not be possible without local sponsors including Bend Veterinary Clinic, Bank of the Cascades, Bend Pet Express, Dancin’ Woofs, Lavabelles, Three Creeks Brewing, Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Bend Spay+Neuter Project

Located in Bend, Oregon, the Bend Spay+Neuter Project provides affordable, preventative care and other services to the entire Central Oregon region – all with a mission of keeping pets and people together. Services include spay and neuter for dogs and cats; a trap, neuter, release program for community cats; wellness clinics for basic care and immunizations; HOPE Pet Food Bank with Bend Pet Express; and other pet-related services, such as microchips and providing coats for homeless dogs.

www.bendsnip.org.