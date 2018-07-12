The Bend Venture Conference Returns October 18-19

Conference Tickets on Sale Now; Company Applications Open Now Thru August 8

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) will again host the annual two-day Bend Venture Conference (BVC), now in its 15th year, on Thursday, October 18 – Friday, October 19, at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend.

Tickets to the 15th Annual BVC are on sale now and are available here.

This year’s conference will once again feature three competition categories: Growth Stage, Early Stage and Impact. The application period is open now through August 8th and companies across the United States are invited to apply.

Growth Stage Competition: This category is open to companies that have a proven concept, have generated initial revenues and are prepared to scale quickly with investment. To apply, click here.

Early Stage Competition: This category is open to companies that have a great idea and are close to “proof of concept.” They are pre-revenue (or very early-revenue) and are in the process of testing their product in the market. To apply, click here.

Impact Competition: Now in its third year, this category is open to for-profit companies, whose business models are integrated with a mission to have a significant and measurable social or environmental impact. Applicants should be aiming to generate long-term enterprise value and attractive returns on capital. To apply, click here.

“The Bend Venture Conference has become a staple in the Pacific Northwest’s entrepreneurial community. What started as a one-day conference 15 years ago has matured into nearly a week of diverse entrepreneurial activity in Central Oregon. We’re excited to see how BVC grows this year, launching capital into businesses locally and nationally,” said Brian Vierra, EDCO’s Venture Catalyst.

Jason Moyer, Fund Manager for the 2018 BVC, LLC said, “It’s great to see so much progress over the years. We’ve gone from attracting stronger applicants, to writing bigger checks, to delivering significant returns for our private investors. This is exactly how venture capital is supposed to work.”

Companies in the Impact Competition historically compete for investments ranging from $50,000-$100,000. This year’s Early Stage Competition has received a commitment from Portland Seed Fund to invest at least $20,000 into the winning company. Growth Stage Competition finalists could collect an investment of $250,000 or more. The 2018 BVC will feature impressive panelists and keynote speakers from across the country representing angel investors, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs, to be announced at a later date.

2018 Title Sponsors are Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt; Jones & Roth; US Bank.

About Bend Venture Conference (BVC)

Now in its 15th year, BVC, hosted by EDCO, is one of the largest angel conferences in the country. Over the past four years, more than $7.8 million has been invested in 34 companies as a result of the conference. This year, over 600 entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders are expected to attend the multi-day conference on October 18-19, in Bend, Oregon. For more information, visit www.bendvc.com.

About Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO)

EDCO is a non-profit corporation supported by private and public members and stakeholders, whose mission is to create middle-class jobs in Central Oregon by: recruiting new employers to move to the region; helping entrepreneurs start new, scalable businesses; and working with businesses that are already here to grow their operations. For more information, visit www.edcoinfo.com.