Bend YP Summit Coming in September

On September 7, join other change makers, innovators, and life adventurers as we learn and engage together at the 2nd annual Bend YP Summit. Whether it’s diving into the issues and challenges we face as a community, gaining hands-on tactics to grow as an effective and valued leader in the workplace, or developing strategies to create work/life balance, there are sessions designed with your needs in mind.

The day kicks off at COCC with keynote speakers, your choice of three powerful breakout sessions, coffee and lunch breaks — followed by an amazing after party at OSU-Cascades.

Share ideas and start conversations that matter. Network and connect with like-minded peers. Learn from the experiences of others and get ready to change the world.

The full schedule with options for breakout sessions and panels will be released in the coming weeks. If you create your registration today, you will be notified at the time of the schedule’s release and will have access to your registration to go back in and select the breakout sessions and panels that you would like to attend.

At the YP Summit, young professionals will spend the day together:

PROFESSIONAL

Gain new insights from peers and sharpen your professional skills

Learn how to navigate challenging workplace issues from HR experts

Create your roadmap for leadership development and learn how to crush the challenges you may experience as you move into management

PERSONAL

Learn how to take your passion projects to the next level

Discover ways to improve your work-life balance, manage your stress levels and increase your overall well-being

Hear from prominent leaders in the community about the things they wish they had known when they were young professionals

COMMUNITY

Dig into Bend’s issues, challenges and opportunities by talking with city staff and community leaders

Learn how to channel your interests and passions to make a difference in your community

Find out what you can do to play an important role in the preservation and protection of Central Oregon’s environment

Saturday, September 7 | 9am-5:30pm

COCC – Wille Hall and the Science Center

After-Party, sponsored by Parametrix and OSU-Cascades | 5:45-8pm

OSU Cascades – Obsidian Hall

Tickets here