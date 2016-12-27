BendBroadband Donated $100,000 to Central Oregon Organizations in 2016

(Photos courtesy of BendBroadband)

Hunger Prevention Coalition, CASA of Central Oregon, Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch selected for year-end giving campaign.

BendBroadband is wrapping up a big year of giving in Central Oregon in 2016. More than 75 Central Oregon nonprofits partnered with BendBroadband this year, bringing the company’s total charitable giving amount to $100,000 for 2016. Significant sponsorships this year included donations to the United Way of Deschutes County, Sunriver Music Festival, KIDS Center, Education Foundation for Bend-LaPine Schools, and Sisters Folk Festival.

“BendBroadband is dedicated to working with nonprofits and organizations throughout Central Oregon to ensure our support assists them in carrying out their mission,” said Molly Black-Hissong, manager of Field Marketing for BendBroadband. “We are proud to see partnerships in motion and will continue to work with organizations that have a strong impact in our community.”

In addition to cash donations for the year, BendBroadband has provided $88,000 in in-kind donations to various organizations. It is also part of the company mission to provide each employee with 16 hours per year for volunteerism within the community.

“For 50-plus years we have been at the foundation of local, and will strive to always do so in Central Oregon,” Black-Hissong said.

For the second year in a row as part of its annual giving, BendBroadband employees selected three nonprofits to receive a year-end donation of $2,500 each. The company selects organizations that are not otherwise financially supported by BendBroadband during the year and presents each organization with a check during the holiday season.

The three organizations selected this year are:

Hunger Prevention Coalition

The coalition’s mission is to ensure funding for nonprofit agencies proven to provide nutritious food for its neighbors in need in Central Oregon. Since its inception in 2000, the group has distributed over a half million dollars in funding.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Central Oregon

CASA volunteers donate their time to act as independent eyes and ears of the court and speak solely for the best interest of children and youth in foster care.

Central Oregon Veteran’s Ranch (COVR)

COVR seeks to provide a rustic setting in nature to help promote healing and a peaceful death for veterans of war. Central Oregon is home to approximately 17,000 veterans, including veterans from WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, and numerous other military operations.

