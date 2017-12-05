BendBroadband Kicks Off Month of Giving

Photo: Abilitree, a nonprofit based in Bend, works with people with disabilities to grow their independence and inclusion in community life. Abilitree is one of nearly 25 nonprofits that BendBroadband supports through free or reduced internet and video services in its Community Partners Program | photo courtesy of Abilitree)



BendBroadband has been part of the Central Oregon community for more than sixty years. And thanks to the community, we’ve been able to grow and thrive.

One of our favorite programs is BendBroadband’s Community Partners Program where we provide nearly 25 nonprofits with free or reduced internet and video services.

Each day during the month of December, BendBroadband will feature one of these organizations on our Facebook and Twitter page in our Month of Giving campaign.

“We appreciate the internet support that BendBroadband provides our organization,” said Tim Johnson, executive director of Abilitree, a nonprofit based in Bend that empowers people with disabilities to grow their independence. “BendBroadband’s generous donation helps us communicate with the individuals we serve, our community partners, and our valued donors. Our heartfelt thanks to BendBroadband for helping us empower people with disabilities to live full and independent lives.”

For the Community Partners Program, selected qualifying organizations receive an annual service grant where BendBroadband provides one complimentary basic High-Speed Internet connection, plus rental modem or one complimentary video subscription with standard converter box and remote control to the nonprofit location for one calendar year (January 1-December 31).

“BendBroadband employees love Central Oregon and we want to help them give back to the place they call home,” said Jim Butman, chief operating officer at TDS Telecom (TDS). “We also encourage all employees to volunteer with our paid time-off volunteer benefit and hope our customers will also support these local organizations to further their missions.”

“At BendBroadband we’re proud to support the communities we serve,” said Butman.

www.tdstelecom.com, www.tdsbusiness.com