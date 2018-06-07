BendOver Wax Studio & Beauty Boutique Holds Grand Opening on Friday

June 8, 4-7pm, at New Location, 376 SW Bluff, Suite 9, in Bend

Studio to Support Guardian Group This Summer in Fight Against Human Trafficking

BendOver Wax Studio and Beauty Boutique expanded this month into a new studio, and will hold its grand opening celebration on Friday, June 8, from 4-7pm. Owner Jamie Alderete will be on hand at the Grand Opening to welcome guests, along with her four other estheticians, including Ashley Reoch, Holly Hestetter, Kayla Miller, and Tina Hakala. The event will feature light refreshments, mini beauty treatments, and some giveaways. Each esthetician has different specialities, which include waxing, tanning and facials, dermaplaning, and lash extension services. BendOver Wax Studio is located at 376 SW Bluff Drive, Suite 9, and is open seven days a week with extended evening hours.

Alderete moved to Bend two years ago to raise her family and start a waxing business after 15 successful years in the beauty industry in Washington state. Once here, she expanded so quickly she decided to open a studio, hoping to offer her high-quality and affordable services to more people through a larger staff of esthetic specialists. A firm believer in giving back, Alderete will be supporting local nonprofits throughout the year. For the summer, Jamie will be sharing a portion of her proceeds with, and raising awareness of, Guardian Group, a local veteran-run nonprofit that fights human trafficking nationally. For more information about Guardian Group, email contact@theguardiangroup.us.

BendOver Wax Studio and Beauty Boutique is located close to many hotels and businesses and walk-ins are welcome, although advance appointments are recommended. Swing by the studio to see the current specials, which include discounts on packages of services and for students. BendOver Wax Studio can be booked for private spa events as well. To book an appointment at BendOver Wax Studio and Beauty Boutique, please go to https://www.bendoverwaxstudio.com. For more information, email jamiealderete@gmail.com, or call 206-450-2332.