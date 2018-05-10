Bend’s 10 Barrel Brewing Takes Home Gold & Silver Medals at Prestigious World Beer Cup

(Photo above: 10 Barrel Brewing team receiving award at World Beer Cup; L-R: Ian Larkin, Tonya Cornett, Ben Shirley, Whitney Burnside & Kay Witkiewicz)

Over 8,200 Beers from 2,515 Global Breweries Competed

The World Beer Cup, held in Nashville, announced the winners of the bi-annual competition which included Bend’s own, 10 Barrel Brewing. Over 8,200 beers were submitted for judging from 66 breweries from around the world.

The award-winning beers are available at the 10 Barrel Westside and Eastside Pub locations.

Awards:

– GOLD MEDAL in the Berliner Style Weisse category for 10 Barrel Brewing beer, Baywindow

– SILVER MEDAL in the Fruit Wheat Beer category for 10 Barrel Brewing beer, Passionate Envy

Facts & Figures from 2018 World Beer Cup:

– 8,234 beers were entered into the competition from 2,515 breweries from around the world

– Breweries from 66 countries were represented

– There were 101 beer style categories

– There were 295 judges from 33 different countries

– The bi-annual World Beer Cup Competition celebrates the art and science of brewing.

– This global competition continues to create greater consumer awareness about different beer

styles and flavor profiles while promoting international brewing excellence.

– The World Beer Cup, often referred to as “The Olympics of Beer Competitions,” is the most

prestigious beer competition in the world.