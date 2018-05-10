Bend’s 10 Barrel Brewing Takes Home Gold & Silver Medals at Prestigious World Beer Cup

(Photo above: 10 Barrel Brewing team receiving award at World Beer Cup; L-R: Ian Larkin, Tonya Cornett, Ben Shirley, Whitney Burnside & Kay Witkiewicz)
Over 8,200 Beers from 2,515 Global Breweries Competed
The World Beer Cup, held in Nashville, announced the winners of the bi-annual competition which included Bend’s own, 10 Barrel Brewing. Over 8,200 beers were submitted for judging from 66 breweries from around the world.
The award-winning beers are available at the 10 Barrel Westside and Eastside Pub locations.
Awards:
– GOLD MEDAL in the Berliner Style Weisse category for 10 Barrel Brewing beer, Baywindow
– SILVER MEDAL in the Fruit Wheat Beer category for 10 Barrel Brewing beer, Passionate Envy
Facts & Figures from 2018 World Beer Cup:
– 8,234 beers were entered into the competition from 2,515 breweries from around the world
– Breweries from 66 countries were represented
– There were 101 beer style categories
– There were 295 judges from 33 different countries
– The bi-annual World Beer Cup Competition celebrates the art and science of brewing.
– This global competition continues to create greater consumer awareness about different beer
styles and flavor profiles while promoting international brewing excellence.
– The World Beer Cup, often referred to as “The Olympics of Beer Competitions,” is the most
prestigious beer competition in the world.