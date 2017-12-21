After 18 years supporting our community, Bend’s Community Center has decided to close it’s doors. We can’t fully express our deep gratitude for your kindness and support these many years. Working to improve the lives of those less fortunate in Central Oregon has been a joyful journey thanks to your compassion and generosity.

The Community Center has been down this road once before and thanks to copious cutbacks on spending, reducing expenses, shoring up programs and generous donations from the community it was able to reenergize and spend another half a decade in service to the people of Bend. Today the decision to close is one announced with sorrow knowing we have not only exhausted our community resources but also exhausted the resources and energies of our board of directors. We are aware of the concern for those who may be left behind and have made it a priority to locate other organizations that offer similar programs to BCC. It is our promise to share these programs with all of our patrons and ensure that everyone is equipped with the resources to fulfil their individual needs when BCC is no longer an option.

The last effective day of business will be Friday February 16, 2018. Until that time the Bend Community Center will be continuing to operate as normal all of our programs; Senior Social Program, Feed the Hungry, Keep them Warm, Showers on Sunday and our Preschool/Child Care program. While we are not able to accept donations to keep us open past February 16th 2018 we will happily accept your volunteer time to continue to support our programs through until closure. If you see it in your hearts to help sustain us through to the end we would be eternally grateful.

Again, we thank you for your many years of support; we are blessed to have had the opportunity to spend nearly two decades caring for our community and we thank you for your kindness and understanding as with heavy hearts we close our doors.

Sincerely,

Bend’s Community Center Board of Directors