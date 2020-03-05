Bend’s Latest Community Hot Spot: East End

(Rendering | Courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services)

A new community hotspot is coming to Bend’s East Side. Located at 1462 NE Cushing Drive, “East End” will host a variety of restaurants and retailers, both familiar and new to Central Oregon. The project is slated for shell completion in May of this year.

Brokers Russell Huntamer, Jay Lyons, Tom Standish and Grant Schultz were brought on by the landlord, JKC Bend, LLC, to lease the property. The Compass Commercial brokers have already leased five of the nine available suites to quality tenants, four of which they also represented, and two of the remaining spaces are pending. New tenants include Bangers and Brews, Lone Pine Coffee Roasters, No Hablo Taco, Tread Tabata and Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt. These tenants plan to open their doors in summer 2020.

East End will be the second location for both Bangers and Brews and Lone Pine Coffee Roasters. Huntamer previously represented Lone Pine in procuring their downtown location and represented Bangers and Brews in establishing their Westside Yard location.

No Hablo Taco is a new restaurant opening in East End coming from the restaurant group that created Miyagi Ramen and Bos Taurus. Tread Tabata, a high-intensity interval training workout facility, will be moving into a neighboring suite. Cuppa Yo will be joining the lineup by relocating from its current Highway 20 location.

As Bend’s population continues to increase, the demand to cultivate a variety of restaurants and retailers expands. The high-end retail center, which is a response to the rapid growth of the east side, is sure to provide an assortment of restaurant, service and medical options to the area.

compasscommercial.com