Bend’s Transportation Future Highlighted at Forum

Will Bend have a modern transportation system when all the planning is done? Will there be less congestion? Will cyclists feel safer and residents have more options for getting around town?

Transportation leaders will share their visions and ideas at the Monday, September 10 Transportation Forum at the Elks Lodge, 63120 Boyd Acres Road. The event is set for 6pm. It’s free and open to the entire community.

Sponsored by Boyd Acres Neighborhood Association, the panel will feature City, State and County planners, Commute Options and Cascade East Transit so the public can hear how the various organizations are collaborating as they design a long range transportation plan.

The City of Bend, the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the State and other entities are all in the midst of planning processes to design 10-year plans for meeting our transportation system needs.

