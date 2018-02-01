Bend’s WinterFest is Growing to Include 300 Additional Feet

Showcasing Local Sports & Recreation

There’s a new addition to the upcoming 2018 Oregon Winter Festival February 16-18. The new venue will be sports and recreation specific, showing off local sports and recreation businesses. It will start at the main entrance, 300 feet of who’s who and who’s doing what to enhance our outdoor adventures. The companies showing off their goods will include The Title Sponsor Pro Caliber who will have the latest in snow toys and Air Link EVAC as the presenting sponsor. Additionally, the line-up includes Earth Cruiser, Silipint, Freedom Spirit, Sunriver Sports, Hutch’s Bike, American Red Cross, Planet Fitness and more.

Oregon Adaptive Sports OAS will be the featured nonprofit organization who will manage the Stash N Dash shack enabling visitors who bought merchandise to Stash their purchases and Dash off to the many Festival events, not having to carry them throughout the day.

Air Link will land their helicopter on the Les Schwab grass area on Sunday, February 18, allowing the visitors to see them in action.

Jim Kone, who does the Bend Business Showcase at the Summer and Fall Festivals in downtown Bend, says this is the most exciting venue he has ever created over the past seven years.