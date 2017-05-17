BendTECH Launches First-Annual Startup Resource Fair

(Photo above: 1001 Tech Center | Photo Courtesy of BendTech)

Showcasing the region’s best entrepreneurial resources — all in one place, at one time.

BendTECH Coworking presents the first-annual Startup Resource Fair, scheduled for Wednesday, May 24 at the 1001 Tech Center. This informative and fun event puts all the resources you need to start or grow a business in one location.

The fair features two dozen exhibitors, including:

• Venture Capital, Angel Funds and Banks

• Business/Founder Mentor Groups

• Small Business Assistance Programs

• Core Professional Services

• Educational Organizations and Resources

“The goal is to give anyone who has thought about starting a business –and those who have already launched one – the chance to connect with the best resources Central Oregon has to offer,” says Kelly Kearsley, BendTECH board member.

Each exhibitor will have a table and attendees can learn more about each organization, meet key people and ask questions. In addition, the event will include short, informal presentations — Free Advice — from select exhibitors, offering up a quick bit of their expertise.

The fair will feature experienced entrepreneurs inside the BendTECH coworking space. Identified by “Ask a Founder” signage, attendees can see the coworking space and glean advice from entrepreneurs who have already started their businesses.

Admission is free. Attendees who register will receive a ticket for a free drink. Please get more information and register at online at bendtech.com/startupresourcefair.

The Startup Resource Fair is made possible by the 1001 Tech Space, the Bend Chamber of Commerce, Summit Bank, PayneWest Insurance, Karnopp Peterson and BendBroadband Business.

BendTECH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting early stage entrepreneurs with affordable office spaces, startup resources and events. The organization’s flagship BendTECH coworking space — at the 1001 Tech Center — offers individual desks, community desks and two dozen small offices for tech and non-tech-related workers and businesses.

Kelly Kearsley

BendTECH Board Member

Co-Founder, StartupBend

Kelly@bendtech.com

253-732-0041

Startup Resource Fair Exhibitors

• Seven Peaks Ventures

• Cascade Angels

• Craft3

• Summit Bank

• Silicon Valley Bank

• Economic Development of Central Oregon

• Bend Chamber of Commerce

• Business Oregon

• E::SPACE Labs

• Technology Association of Oregon

• Small Business Development Center

• Opportunity Knocks

• Oregon Office of Small Business Assistance

• Founder’s Pad

• Karnopp Peterson

• OSU-Cascades

• Central Oregon STEM Hub

• SCORE

• PayneWest Insurance

• BBSI

• StartupBend

• And more …