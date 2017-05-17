BendTECH Launches First-Annual Startup Resource Fair

(Photo above: 1001 Tech Center | Photo Courtesy of BendTech)
Showcasing the region’s best entrepreneurial resources — all in one place, at one time.
BendTECH Coworking presents the first-annual Startup Resource Fair, scheduled for Wednesday, May 24 at the 1001 Tech Center. This informative and fun event puts all the resources you need to start or grow a business in one location.
The fair features two dozen exhibitors, including:
• Venture Capital, Angel Funds and Banks
• Business/Founder Mentor Groups
• Small Business Assistance Programs
• Core Professional Services
• Educational Organizations and Resources
“The goal is to give anyone who has thought about starting a business –and those who have already launched one – the chance to connect with the best resources Central Oregon has to offer,” says Kelly Kearsley, BendTECH board member.
Each exhibitor will have a table and attendees can learn more about each organization, meet key people and ask questions. In addition, the event will include short, informal presentations — Free Advice — from select exhibitors, offering up a quick bit of their expertise.
The fair will feature experienced entrepreneurs inside the BendTECH coworking space. Identified by “Ask a Founder” signage, attendees can see the coworking space and glean advice from entrepreneurs who have already started their businesses.
Admission is free. Attendees who register will receive a ticket for a free drink. Please get more information and register at online at bendtech.com/startupresourcefair.
The Startup Resource Fair is made possible by the 1001 Tech Space, the Bend Chamber of Commerce, Summit Bank, PayneWest Insurance, Karnopp Peterson and BendBroadband Business.
BendTECH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting early stage entrepreneurs with affordable office spaces, startup resources and events. The organization’s flagship BendTECH coworking space — at the 1001 Tech Center — offers individual desks, community desks and two dozen small offices for tech and non-tech-related workers and businesses.
Free Drink Ticket with registration
Register at bendtech.com/startupresourcefair
Kelly Kearsley
BendTECH Board Member
Co-Founder, StartupBend
Kelly@bendtech.com
253-732-0041
Startup Resource Fair Exhibitors
• Seven Peaks Ventures
• Cascade Angels
• Craft3
• Summit Bank
• Silicon Valley Bank
• Economic Development of Central Oregon
• Bend Chamber of Commerce
• Business Oregon
• E::SPACE Labs
• Technology Association of Oregon
• Small Business Development Center
• Opportunity Knocks
• Oregon Office of Small Business Assistance
• Founder’s Pad
• Karnopp Peterson
• OSU-Cascades
• Central Oregon STEM Hub
• SCORE
• PayneWest Insurance
• BBSI
• StartupBend
• And more …