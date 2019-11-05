BendTel Wins Excellence in Telecommuncations Award for 2019

(Photo | Courtesy of BendTel)

Local Internet and telephone provider, BendTel, Inc. was recently presented with the Excellence in Telecommunications Projects and Local Strategies Award for their outstanding efforts in developing innovative projects and strategies that provide better access, reliability and affordability to telecommunications services for the Central Oregon region.

The Oregon Connections Telecommunications Conference and Award Ceremony has been honoring individuals and organizations who positively impact the telecommunications development in Oregon for the last 24 years.

“Two years ago, BendTel began leading the market here in Bend with the rollout of our 10 Gigabit (10,000 Mbps) capable Metro Ethernet ring,” said BendTel’s CIO Tim Howe, “providing redundancy to the customer premise by building passive optical access to our fiber infrastructure to distribute a wider variety of services to areas throughout Bend. This year, we are proud to be recognized for our efforts in engineering and developing our own FTTP/FTTH gPON and Gfast products that have taken us from being strictly B2B to now offering an enterprise-grade network to residential customers in select areas.”

BendTel, Inc. is the largest locally owned and operated telephone and Internet provider in Central Oregon. They also own and manage the only local telephone switch in the region. Along with business telephone and Gigabit Internet services, BendTel offers the latest generation of cloud-based VoIP services and provides local support for all of their products and services from their main office located at 130 NW Greenwood Avenue.

bendtel.com