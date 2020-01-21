Benefits Offered after an Iowa Work Accident

When you’re hurt in a work accident, you need help to recover from your injuries as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, you may not be sure what benefits you’re qualified for or what they’re worth.

Fortunately, you have several benefits offered to you as an injured worker following an on-the-job accident. If you’re struggling to recover from your workplace injuries and you need help getting back to normal, reach out for help seeking the following benefits.

Coverage of Medical Expenses

When you’re hurt on the job, the costs for your physical recovery can get expensive fast. For example, let’s say you suffered a spinal cord injury. Those injuries require immediate treatment to stop the spread of the damage and prevent further damage. That could even mean emergency surgery.

After this, you’ll need treatment for your injuries that could take time. You may undergo other surgeries or, if the damage can’t be completely repaired, you’ll need physical therapy either to regain your strength or learn to adapt to your injuries.

Spinal cord injuries aren’t the only injuries that have long-term treatment. Your Iowa workers compensation lawyer can look at your projected recovery time and how your expenses for it should be covered.

Disability Benefits

After a work accident, you may be unable to work for weeks, months, or even years after your injury. You may never be able to return to work after your injury. Because of this, you may be eligible for disability benefits.

These losses will depend on the severity of your injuries and how much they impact your ability to work. For example, you may be able to work, but not in the capacity you did before. In these cases, your employer may put you back to work when possible, and you’ll receive benefits that make up some of the difference between your original wages and your new wages for a less stressful or demanding position.

Other benefits, like total disability, may cover a portion of your wages without the need to work. Those completely bedridden or otherwise unable to work may be eligible for this.

Death Benefits

Sadly, you may be reading this because you lost a loved one to a workplace accident. They may even have been the breadwinner of your household, leaving you and the rest of the family without funds for your needs.

Fortunately, death benefits should help your family recover financially. If you’re the spouse or child of the deceased, you may be eligible for weekly benefits that cover some of the costs of your suffering. These benefits can help you maintain your quality of life and recover financially after a loved one’s fatal accident at work.

Getting Your Workers Comp Benefits

When you’re injured on the job in Iowa, it can be tough to understand the benefits you should be eligible for. Your employer may not have been clear about your options, and the insurance company may try to offer less than what you’re due.

Fortunately, you have options for getting your workers comp benefits. Once you know what your claim is really worth, you’ll have a better chance to get the workers comp benefits you need and get the financial support you need for your suffering.