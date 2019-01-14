Managing employees and running your business is already difficult enough as it is. You have to focus on several facets at once: creating a market strategy that converts your target audience, ensuring customer service is top-notch, and utilizing third party solutions from companies like Reed Group to manage and scale your workforce as you grow.

Using the Chrome browser allows you to enhance your functionalities easier than ever. Plug and play different extensions to build upon your existing browser features, and use them to run business operations more seamlessly. There are Chrome extensions to help you manage your money, and even Chrome extensions to create a better browsing experience. As a business owner, you want your capabilities to reach the next level. With that in mind, here are the best Chrome extensions for business owners.

Hunter

Get your public relations strategy in order with Hunter. If you’re working on an outreach strategy that involves communicating communicating with potential partners or news reporters, this is the extension for you. With an average rating of 4.7 across over 11,000 reviews, it’s clear that many business owners, entrepreneurs, and freelancers have found this useful.

The tag line for the extension is, “Find email addresses from anywhere on the web, with just one click.” According to the extension developers, this tool is the most powerful email-finding program of its kind. Visit any website, and you’ll easily find out who to contact, view their phone numbers, social media info, and more. All email addresses are verified with “confidence score” which depict the likelihood of the email working and being up-to-date.

Black Menu

As a business owner, it’s not uncommon for you to consistently be searching the Web for a variety of needs. You might be sifting through local directories, researching directions, checking emails, or quickly grabbing phone numbers. Whatever the case, Black Menu makes it possible for you to get everything you need on one sitting.

Without having to leave the page you’re currently working on, you’ll be able to utilize a side menu bar for quick movements. When you click on the Black Menu extension, you’ll see a range of Google tools to choose from, like Google Search, Google Maps, Google Translate, and much more. Simply click on the tool you need, and complete your task without the fuss and unnecessary movements.

Evernote Web Clipper

If you’ve ever navigated the Web and come across something that interested you, your first inclination might be to bookmark it, or try to remember to come back to it later. Maybe you’re an entrepreneur looking to build your company culture, and researching to learn more about what the best business owners are doing to improve their own brands. But chances are you’ll forget. And that’s where the Evernote Web Clipper comes in. This extension will save anything you come across on the Internet. Whether it’s a code snippet, a receipt, or an image, you can save it and return to it later, or access it from anywhere where you have the Evernote app installed.

Grammarly

As a business owner, you can’t afford to have misspellings in your emails or marketing materials. Grammarly sits quietly in your Extensions bar, and enhances your written communication no matter where you are on the Web. From your social media posts to your documents to your email, this extension ensures you’re always pinpoint accurate with your content. And it’s not just about making sure words are spelled correctly—it also helps improve syntax, context, and readability. The app will recommend better ways to get your message across, and can even detect plagiarism.

DocuSign

This extension eliminates the guesswork and headache of processing documents. DocuSign allows users to sign contracts and other materials without having to print, use hand signatures, or scan documents. You can forget about the traditional process of printing and processing documents, and this handy tool is allows you to be much more productive. Once you install it in your Chrome browser, you can sign and send electronic documents easier than ever.

Hiver

The Hiver chrome extension allows you to turn your email efforts into a powerhouse. Manage all your shared email accounts and Gmail tags in one central area, where you can handle customer service and sales communication, and collaborate on your shared accounts. Not only will you be able to collaborate on your shared email accounts, but you’ll be able to share notes, templates, and even assign emails to other staff members and check their status—without ever having to the leave the comfort of your browser and current page.