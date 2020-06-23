Best HGH replacement therapy in Los Angeles

While growth hormone deficiencies are easily discernible in children, adults can suffer from a lack of these hormones as well. To make sure that you’re not suffering low HGH levels in adulthood, you’ll need to discuss your condition with your doctor. Only a blood test can confirm that your Growth Hormone levels are out of balance, and you will need a prescription for Human Growth Hormone supplementation.

HGH deficiency and HGH therapy

If you notice an expansion of belly fat around your tummy, a loss of muscle tone despite sticking with your workouts, or thinning skin and a loss of vigor, low levels of HGH may be the cause. When your HGH levels drop, your cortisol levels go up. Unfortunately, high cortisol levels also suppress HGH. No matter which happened first, high levels of this stress hormone can be very hard on your body and your outlook.

While loss of strength and bone density are common as we get older, prematurely low levels of HGH can cause the losses of aging to happen much more quickly than is healthy or necessary. If you’ve suffered an injury or an illness that has raised your stress levels and limited your ability to stay physically fit, high levels of cortisol may have already suppressed your normal GH levels. Getting your body back in balance quickly is critical.

Growth Hormone main functions and benefits

In adults, healthy levels of Human Growth Hormone can mean that you maintain

muscle tone

strength

stamina

a healthy sex drive

the ability to function well under stress

Low human growth hormone levels can lead to skin problems, hair loss, hot flashes and a loss of bone density. If you notice radical changes in your physique that have no correlation in activity changes, make an appointment with your physician and have a blood test done to test your growth hormone levels. Long-term bone density loss, high levels of belly fat and uncontrollable stress can limit your quality of life as well as your lifespan.

The key is to act quickly. Rebuilding bone density is a challenge once the bones are porous. If you notice health changes that are unrelated to behavioral or dietary changes, low human growth hormone levels may be the culprit. You want to get your levels back in order before the loss of them leads to permanent physical infirmity. In addition to physical limitations, low GH levels can impact your ability to focus, concentrate and remember. Don’t pass these changes off as part of aging. A GH assessment can protect your body and brain.

How to choose a doctor for GHRT?

There are several physicians with strong skills in endocrinology in Los Angeles. Dr. Astrid Hernandez of the Medzone HGH and Testosterone Clinic has specialties in diabetes and metabolism as well. Her extensive training at USC and the Keck School of Medicine has put her at the top of the field of GH supplementation.

Metabolism refers to the engine of your body that turns calories into energy. If your metabolism is off because of high stress levels, you may find that your food energy is turning into tummy fat. Dr. Hernandez and her team of endocrinologists specialize in HGH and testosterone therapy. Whether your low levels of Human Growth Hormone come from stress, illness or aging, the team at Medzone can help you get your health back on track.

Dr. Vahe Melikyan started Innergy Integrative Medicine as a naturopathic alternative to chemical therapies that only treat symptoms of hormonal imbalance. He is an naturopath in Glendale, California who trained as an NMD at the university of California in San Diego. When you schedule your visit to Dr. Melikyan, be prepared for detailed testing in addition to the blood tests taken by your physician. Your chemical imbalance will be read via all of your bodily fluids, including your saliva.

You can get information on using GH for more than general wellness with an appointment with Dr. Alex Martin of Metro-MD. Dr. Martin uses Human Growth Hormone for injury repair. He’s also extremely well versed in the use of stem cells and PRP as a treatment for internal tissue damage. PRP, or platelet-rich plasma, is used for injury repair and the reduction of wear and tear arthritis, also called osteoarthritis. Dr. Martin’s clients, when treated with a combination of PRP and Human Growth Hormone, not only experience less inflammation, they also heal more quickly than those not given growth hormone.

If you’re ready to get a handle on your health, rebuild your strength and feel strong again, any of these growth hormone specialists can assist you on the path back to wellness. Visit your primary care physician and get a blood test to see if you are low on human growth hormone. Then take your prescription with you for treatment from a specialist.