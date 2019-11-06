Best Hotels in the World

There are many hotels that can impress you with their amenities, facilities, perks, as well as prices. But when we talk about the best hotels with high standards, it is something else. We already compiled the collection of the best hotels from around the world which have these three characteristics: high-profile amenities, high-profile service, as well as high profile location. So, without further ado,Located on the California beach, the place allows you to feel the Italian treats without having to go there. The amenities are fantastic with incredible views, as well as easy access to the beach. It is easy and straightforward to access the beach with your lover without having to transport. Every room has romantic feelings with private patios facing the strategic spot to enjoy. Its lounge hosts live entertainment which you can enjoy with the fellow travellers, making your experience so special.

Let’s just go straight to the list.

Aranwa Cusco Boutique Hotel

The colonial-style mansion equipped with sophisticated systems, heated floors, and hot tubs which are ready to make every guest’ s holiday perfect. As the name suggests, it hosts 300 pieces of art from paintings, carvings, sculptures, etc.

Alila Fort Bishangarh

If you are planning to visit India, consider to add this incredible hotel in your list. It is the India’s most prevalent holiday hotel which provide you more than comfortable room, but also entertaining. It is not remote in location so that you can access the surroundings easily.

Hassler Roma

Hassler Roma is an Italian hotel which slates itself as Stairway to Heaven. The Roman hotel will pamper you and your entourage from the moment you come by the welcoming reception desk. the design of the building is a classic with the original beige and brown hues everywhere. Make a reservation month prior your arrival to make sure you get the best room.

Baur au Lac

Located at Zurich, Switzerland, you will enjoy the garden near the shopping draw Fifth Avenue. But that's not it which makes it in a strategic place. The hotel is facing the Lake Zurich and the Alps. If you have an itinerary that includes these places, then you are good to go. If you make a prior reservation, you will have a chance to get a room with the water balcony.

SLS Hotel

It is located at Beverly Hills. The hotel offers a unique opportunity with the presentation of dining, drinking, as well as lounge spaces which are the mid-century modern furnishings. It has great amenities with the inspiring white decoration. The huge and free-standing bathtubs are also the interesting amenity there.

Rosewood San Miguel de Allende

Located in Mexico, this hotel is a perfect place to stay in the country for a while with fantastic memories. Each room is designed with the hardwood floorings and furnishings inspired by Spanish colonial theme. Not to mention that it provides such spacious room so that you can enjoy your experience to the fullest. Each room is connected to the patios, tequila bar, as well as swimming pool.

La Reserve Paris

La Reserve Paris is a hotel and spa experience. Although the concept is hotel, it only provides 40 rooms for their guests. It is like you are living in a mansion rather than a hotel. the color and texture of the building are jaw-dropping. But what makes you more satisfied is the amenities in each room of the hotel.

Rosewood Luang Prabang

Located in northern Laos, it is a place which presents the best amenities in the country. It presents you the easy access to the temples, bookstore, shopping centre, as well as the landscapes.it is only `10 minutes drive from historic district. The wooden bridge that you can bypass is also a bar which offer you the mouth-watering local snacks and vodka to relieve your thirst.

Beau-Rivage Palace

The distinct palace is located in Lausanne, Switzerland. As the name suggests, the place is the real palace. it seems not too big when you come to its moderate sized lobby. But you will realize the big scale of the palace once you come to the core of the building. Besides its beautiful gardens and outdoor pools, you cannot leave the chance to have a special lunch at al fresco.