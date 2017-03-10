For anyone who is trying to choose a degree, or is thinking of a career change, it is always useful to know what jobs are in high demand. It goes without saying that you should always check whether there are jobs available in the line of work you wish to pursue. However, recruitment trends change so quickly, that you should always have to keep your finger on the pulse in terms of number of roles available vs. number of people in the market who already have those skills.

It would be pointless studying for three years with a specific role in mind, only to graduate and find there are limited roles available or that they are too far to commute to. These examples highlight why you should always be aware of the availability/demand for jobs in the area that you want to work in.

Given that technology has greatly developed in the last decade, a lot of the job market is influenced by these changes. For example, there is a much greater demand for technology professionals than there was some years ago. According to money.usnews.com, the best jobs in 2017 include jobs which support new policies that will result from Trump’s administration, with a large percentage of the best jobs being in the health sector. Of the top 100 jobs, a fifth of them lie within the Business category, and the Technology sector is anticipated to see huge growth in coming years.

To focus more specifically on technical roles, Forbes state that the biggest increases in demand were for the following roles:

1. Big Data

2. Node.js

3. Tableau

4. NoSQL

5. Apache Hadoop

6. HTML5

7. Python

8. Oracle

9. JSON

10. Salesforce CRM

The large majority of these roles are due to the increased number of technology systems, and website functionalities and features that are used in the modern day. If you were unsure as to whether the technology industry is going to open up opportunities for you, rest assured the business experts are expecting huge demand to cover technology roles in the future.

So, if you are about to leave university and want to look at where the jobs are, you can do some research by looking at the number of vacancies in your area by signing up for some of the big job recruitment sites or apps. Even if you still have a couple of years of studying before you finish, it is useful to keep checking what type of roles are available so you know what to expect when you finish university.

However, it is not only your degree that deems you hirable. If you are part of a society, or play sport, make sure to include these in your CV, and use them when determining what field you wish to work in. Did you know that people who play sports at university are more likely to have a good work ethic?

Whatever industry you are looking to work in, developing technology skills is highly recommended, as well as being aware of the job demand trends.