Best Online Slot Games

Slot machine games have dominated the gaming scene since their invention back in 1899. Their popularity became even more massive with their introduction to the online platform. This move made them accessible to millions of slot enthusiasts in different regions of the world from the comfort of one’s home.

How to Choose the Best Slots

Knowing how to select the best slots helps a player increase their winning chances. However, one should understand that slot machines are completely random. Therefore, no specific strategy can be employed to make one a constant winner. Since it is a negative expectation game and chances of loss are higher than those of a win, it is entirely a game of luck. Even so, this fact does not reduce their appeal.

Nevertheless, slots are different in the sense that some present better winning chances than others. Here are some of the methods a player can employ to make the best choice:

Study the Return To Player (RTP) rate

The RTP rate indicates the percentage of the wager placed a player can expect to get back over time. Therefore, if the RTP rate is ninety-seven percent, the player will receive ninety-seven dollars for every one hundred dollars that are wagered. However, this return is spread over a long period, so players should not expect it in one round.

The best slot machines have an RTP rate that is higher than ninety-five percent. In most cases, this rate will be displayed in the slot’s information once it is opened. However, it is dependent on the casino of choice.

Look at the bonus offers

Aside from the bonuses offered by the casino, there are various slots with bonuses that are included. These offers remain constant no matter the casino one chooses to play in. In most cases, the offers come in the form of free spins, bonus rounds, and at times even actual cash. Players should look to select games with numerous offers as they help to increase their bankroll much faster.

Opt for progressive slots

Progressive slots feature jackpots that are pooled from the winnings of numerous players who are playing the game. This allows these jackpots to accumulate much more money than fixed jackpots: they could go as high as one million dollars.

However, progressive slots pay less than normal gaming machines. This is because a portion of winnings go to the jackpot amount while the player receives the rest. Therefore, one should consider this as a time to time option.

The Best Slots Online

Numerous slot machine options are offered online by thousands of casinos. All these choices may confuse a player on which machines to play. Here is a look at some of the best games that are available one.

Cleopatra

Ancient Egyptian culture has been used as a theme on numerous occasions in the creation of slot machines. Only a handful have managed to truly grasp the attention of players, one of the being Cleopatra slot. Based on the Egyptian queen believed to be the most beautiful woman in the world, this slot is a creation of Interactive Gaming technologies.

The structure is a classic, but instead of three reels, it features five reels. The symbols used are linked to Egyptian culture, including the music. This slot garnered such a huge following that called for the creation of a sequel, Cleopatra II.

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is king when it comes to progressive jackpots. The jackpot featured in this slot has been known to grow so huge that it counts in the millions. This factor is the reason it has been crowned one of the best slot machine games of all time. Additionally, the Mega Moolah system consists of not just one, but five slots. Each of these slots offers an individual jackpot, which means players have five chances of winning big cash. They are:

Mega Moolah Isis

Mega Moolah Summertime

The Dark Knight

Mega Moolah Five Reel Drive

Mega Moolah

All these slots are developed by the online gaming software giant Microgaming. They come with five reels, three rows, and twenty-five selectable win lines. However, the themes are different with the first production of this collection of slots featuring an African Safari theme.

The jackpots are divided into four categories gauging by the amount that they pay. The highest payout that can be attained using the free spins offered in the game stands at four hundred and fifty thousand credits. The player can also have their winnings multiplied one thousand, eight hundred times during this round. The progressive jackpot amount, on the other hand, starts accumulating from as low as one million pounds, euros, or dollars, depending on the casino.

Starburst

The inclusion of this slot machine in this list comes as no surprise as it is one of the highest paying slots of all time. This video slot was developed by Net Entertainment and helped put this software developer on the map in the casino business. The gameplay of the slot is similar to most, but it is the wild that makes it stand out. With the ability to replace any icon, the wild triggers a respin feature that comes with big wins.

Some other best online slots include:

Thunderstruck

Mega Fortune

Book of Ra

Gonzo’s Quest

Rainbow Riches

Wheel of Fortune, etc.

These slots can be found in numerous casinos online. Some popular ones are:

Casumo casino

LeoVegas Casino

Thrills Casino

Spin Palace Casino

Green Casino

Dunder Casino

Royal Panda Casino, etc.

Consider the factors reviewed above before you can proceed to select the slot you want to indulge in.

Image Credit: Pixabay