Best Software to Optimize your Workflow

Photo: Pxhere

Staying on top of your workload can sometimes be more difficult than it seems. Let’s face it, the constant distractions of today’s hectically-paced life can get in the way of even the most determined workaholic. Luckily, this is where workflow software can help. From time management apps to note-taking apps and to-do lists, here is a list of some of the best software on the market to help you maximize your time.

ClickUp

Billing itself as the “one app to replace them all,” ClickUp is one of the most versatile task management systems out there. To make things easy, the software lets you access information from multiple viewpoints including List, Box, Board, Calendar and Gantt Chart. ClickUp also lets you assign tasks to yourself or others, as well as collaborate on a specific task. Plus, the recurring task feature lets you automatically set important tasks to repeat at specific intervals. Some of ClickUp’s other noteworthy features include customizable task bars and templates, and rich text editing.

HeySpace

A task manager and a communication software, HeySpace is a great tool for managing your workflow. Said to be a mix of Slack and Trello, the software lets you access your list of tasks and chat with your team one-on-one or in groups simultaneously. The tool also features sticky note boards and task sheets, as well as milestone tracking, status tracking, file sharing and idea management functions.

Lucidchart

If you are a visual person then Lucidchart is for you. The platform lets you easily map out your tasks and processes. It also lets users collaborate on, and share, charts and diagrams. Some of Lucidchart’s best features include automated diagramming, note taking, and an option to hide layers of a chart or diagram.

Focus Booster

The Pomodoro technique is taking the world by storm. Developed by Francesco Cirillo in the 1980s, the workflow system breaks down work time into intervals, which are separated by short breaks. Focus Booster is a Pomodoro timer, with some extra features thrown into the mix. Unlike some other time management software, Focus Booster lets you adjust your time and break intervals, with the data automatically syncing across the desktop and web apps. Focus Booster also doubles as a time tracking app, letting you log each task, client and time to your timesheet. While Pomodoro-style apps have revolutionized the time management field, if in need, a traditional alarm clock can go a long way to help you get on top of your workload.

EverNote

Compatible with Google Drive, Dropbox and Google Calendar, EverNote lets you not only take notes but keep your research, clippings, photos and drawings all in one place. Better still, the notes you create can be annotated, edited, tagged and even searched. The data is archived in a simple-to-navigate workspace, and can be easily shared with your entire team.