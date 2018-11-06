How Best to Use Social Media in Driving Traffic to Your Website

Every online business out there is yearning for one thing, more traffic. Well, it is a tough market which means that there will be losers and winners. It does not get any easier than this.Luckily, with a solid marketing plan, it may be a success story for your business. The struggle does not stop there. You need to keep doing more of interaction with your audience in order to keep that traffic flowing your way. A digital marketing agency will try out different modern strategies to keep your business in the competitive spirit and social media is one of those. There are a number of ways through which social media can help drive more traffic to your site:

Upgrade your SEO tactics

Even with the social media, you will need quality SEO. Search engines in an effort to reward quality SEO, they pick up how popular your brand is. This can come from interaction on social media. Any SEO agencywill offer a social media marketing plan to help improve your rank on major search engines such as Bing and Google. It is estimated that over 72% of people who search on the internet click the first page on search engines. This means that if you page is ranked No. 1; you will have a lot of traffic on your way which could lead to conversion.

Leverage images and other visuals

Visuals become the order of the day once done right. You have the best social media platform for this; which is Instagram. That is why a professional SEO agency will not choose to ignore it. Pictures and short videos can have a huge impact on your brand. The power of visuals is well displayed on Instagram where brands get the most engagementas compared to other networking sites. With creative and interesting images, you can have it your way in terms of driving traffic.

Mobile friendliness

According to a report of 2016, more than 50% of searches done online are through mobile devices. This means that they are also using the same devices to read content and also shop. It for this that marketers have turned to marketing strategies that revolve around mobile devices. Provide sharable social media buttons on your website to make it easy for your readers to share content on social media. Also, make your websites and social media accounts mobile friendly in order to capture the huge population using mobile devices to browse online.

Have a calendar in place

Social media is a beehive of activities. There is a huge population out there which you have to manage and figure out your market share. As if that is not enough, you have to know about their behavior, when they tweet, how often they do so and about what. This will give you an idea of how your calendar will look like. The calendar will help you to know how many times to post content on different social media networking sites in order to get maximum engagement. Managing such a calendar can be tough since it may keep changing now and then. As such a digital marketing agencymay come in handy as it has the best resources,to undertake such a task,at its disposal.