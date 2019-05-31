What is the best Website Builder?

Are you ready to finally have a website? Perhaps your business is at the very beginning stages and you know a website will bring more people to your store. Perhaps you have had a business for a while and realized it’s time ot have a website finally. Okay, so now what? It’s time to look at which is the best website builder to use. Today we are going to discuss some of the more popular ones including WordPress and see a ClickFunnels review. Keep reading to learn more.

ClickFunnels

The first website builder we want to talk about is ClickFunnels. ClickFunnels is a different type of website builder. Although it does build your website, it also can build you a funnel. What is a funnel you ask? Let us explain. A funnel is a series of websites that lead you to a goal. For the business owner, some of your goals may be to have people purchase a product, sign up for a webinar, it may be for people to book a call with you or come to your store, the funnel also may be to help people download your eBook ro another option to assist with you building your list. There are so many out there. Depending on what your goal is will depend what the funnel looks like.

Some of the great perks about ClickFunnels are that it is very easy to use. You simply drag your photo in in the certain areas as well as your text. You also will note that when you use any of the ClickFunnels funnels, you are choosing one that has been tested by the experts. That means if it is no longer converting like it once way, they will not give it to you as an option. That means that only ones that do great will be an option to you. You are sure to get the results you want that way.

Since it is user friendly that means that you are able to make the changes or one of your contractors or employees can make it. One example we want to use for this is if you have an issue with your website and your employee is not able to make the change suddenly. It’s nice to know that you can jump in and make the change still. What a great thing to be able to do quickly and effortlessly.

ClickFunnels costs around $99 per month. Many may look at that as a large fee but in reality, it is not at all. Most websites cost about $100 per month but have a lot of add ons and it will cost you someone to run them. This ends up costing you a lot more than $99 per month. On top of that, you don’t actually know what will convert well with those websites. With ClickFunnels, you know the exact answer.

WordPress

The other website that we want to compare ClickFunnels to is WordPress. WordPress is the most popular website builder and there are many reasons for it. When it comes to building a website, you want yours to look unique, You want yours to stand out. When you use WordPress, you are able to make it look as unique as you want. You can code it correctly like you want it to. The only downside of that is that if you don’t know how to code, you will not be able to. WordPress costs $99 per year and includes a lot of different themes that you can have on your website. Some of these do cost money so it will be over that total. You will also then need to link your domain name that you purchased to your website builder.

With WordPress, you can add specific Widgets to it. Although this is not a super difficult thing to learn, there is a small learning curve for people that do not know about websites. Some of the themes are a nice drag and drop option which makes it great if you are unsure of how to use a lot of the backend of websites.

As you can see there are quite a few different website builders on the market today. These are definitely not all of them, but they are some of them. Our favorite is ClickFunnels because it has so many options for people trying to build a great site that has a funnel that is sure to work. Especially at the beginning, it can be overwhelming trying to learn everything including coding your website and knowing how to do something simple like adding an image or text. ClickFunnels is clearly the winner and will make your goals a reality.

