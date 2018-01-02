Bethlehem Inn Announces Management Promotions

(Phoos above: L-R Liz Clemens & Tara Feurado)

In preparation for its expansion, Bethlehem Inn announces the promotion of Elizabeth Clemens to Families First Program Manager and Tara Feurtado to Next Steps Program Manager. Each will have the primary responsibility for management of their respective programs at the shelter. Both managers collaborate with a wide variety of community agencies that can assist in providing housing, physical and mental healthcare, educational and job support.

Ms. Clemens joined the organization in 2010 after serving one year as the AmeriCorps case manager for Bethlehem Inn. “Ms. Clemens has played a key role in the evolution and expansion of the families program that will double its capacity in mid-2018” stated Gwenn Wysling, Executive Director. Ms. Clemens recently earned her Master of Social Work degree (MSW) from Portland State University. She received her undergraduate degree in Social Work at Goshen College. Prior to moving to Bend, she worked at Goshen’s Addiction Recovery Center assisting in DSM diagnosis and structuring of files. She has served on the CO-OATH (Central Oregon’s – Oregonians Against Trafficking Humans 2014 – 2016) and was the co-chair and currently serving on the FAN (Family Access Network) steering committee. She is a member of the National Association of Social Work (NASW).

Ms. Feurtado joined the Bethlehem Inn staff in 2010 and quickly rose to several supervisory positions. Ms. Feurtado was previously with Head Start. “Tara has been a key part of our success in building and strengthening our relationship with the multitude of partner agencies,” said Gwenn Wysling, Executive Director. Ms Feurtado received her B. A. from Portland State University in 2002 majoring in Child and Family Studies with emphasis in Family Support and Advocacy. She earned her M.A. from Portland State University in 2006 with a certificate in Curriculum and Instruction and specialization in Early Childhood Development and Education. From 2015-2017, she served as the Secretary for the Homeless Leadership Coalition (HLC).

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s largest emergency shelter; providing shelter, help and hope through case management services to over 1,100 adults and children last year; over 77,000 meals were served to those in crisis. For more information about Bethlehem Inn call 541.322.8768, visit bethleheminn.org or follow the Inn on Facebook and Instagram.