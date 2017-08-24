Bethlehem Inn Now Able to Accept In-Kind Donations

Bethlehem Inn announced is once again able to accept in-kind food donations in support of its Emergency Meal Program that served over 77,000 meals last year. The Inn is now settled into their temporary buildings, which will be “home” for the next year while the new building is under construction.

The Inn can accept community support to help replenish supplies for the following items: lunch meat, sliced cheese, hamburger, chicken, individually wrapped snacks, heavy duty paper plates, bowls and plastic ware, toilet paper and paper towels. (Please visit bethleheminn.org for additional needs). Gift cards are also appreciated to help with the purchase of perishable items as needed.

Bethlehem Inn relies on the community’s generosity through food donations for the success of its Emergency Meal Program. The Inn staff is very grateful for the support of volunteers, donors, foundations and non-profit partners that financially support the Inn’s meal program; however, the Inn relies on in-kind donations to supplement that funding to meet demand.

Last year the Inn served over 77,000 meals and provided over 1,100 food boxes to the community’s adults and children experiencing homelessness. Donations are gladly accepted Monday – Friday from 9 am – 4 pm at Bethlehem Inn located at 3705 N. Hwy. 97 in Bend. Donations may also be mailed to Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.