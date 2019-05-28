How to Better Engage Your Employees

Employee engagement is an all-important yet often forgotten element of business. By taking the time to get and keep your workforce on your side, you will always find yourself one step ahead of your competitors — conversely, by not taking the time to understand and inspire your staff members, your company’s overall productivity will be sure to drop. For the sake of being at the forefront of your market and continuing to turn over a healthy profit, then, you must seek to engage your employees no matter the cost.

Here’s what you can do to better engage your employees:

Make use of employee engagement software

There is such a thing as employee engagement software and, as its name suggests, you should be making use of it if you’re serious about bettering the way you engage with your workforce. By using employee engagement software such as Inpulse, your employees will have a platform on which they can share their views, opinions, and ideas on a number of different subjects, from business strategy to workplace culture to employee experience. As a result of being able to speak their mind freely in this manner, your staff members will feel like their voices are being heard and valued. This will only ever result in one thing: better overall workplace engagement.

Get to know your staff

Getting to know your staff is as simple a task as it sounds… but only if you’re willing to devote time and effort to it. In this instance, you can’t just get away with spending five minutes here and there with your individual staff members chatting about work — you have to actually set some time aside to learn about their families, beliefs, backgrounds, and personal goals. By dedicating your time and focus to them, your employees will instantly feel more comfortable with you. As a result of this kind of shared rapport, you will find them coming to you more and more often for advice and guidance. The end result? A more collaborative place of work for all.

Keep them in the loop

Your employees don’t just work for you in order to earn a salary — if that was the case, they’d go and work elsewhere. They work for you because they are skilled in your industry and/or have a desire to see your organisation succeed. You should never, then, hide information pertaining to your business from your employees, especially that that impacts them directly. They should be kept in the loop with regards to your company’s recent successes and failures, they should be kept abreast of any partnerships that you enter into, and they should be made aware of all new staff members that you hire. This will help them to feel more involved with your business operations.

If you truly want to improve the way you engage with your employees, it’s imperative that you put the advice laid out above into practice. Use employee engagement software, get to know your staff, and keep them in the loop at all times — your business will much better off if you do.