Beulah’s Place Providing Help, Healing & Hope to Teens

Beulah’s Place is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization providing temporary shelter services to homeless teens at-risk throughout Central Oregon. Beulah’s Place, founded by Ed and Andi Buerger, has provided help, healing and hope to teens on the streets due to abuse (physical, sexual, mental, emotional), domestic violence, sex trafficking and other criminally predatory influences that have exploited their youth. Andi herself was a victim of such circumstances.

Essential services such as food, shelter, clothing, transportation, mentoring, educational assistance and employment through various community business partners are provided on a case-by-case basis. Participants are 18 to 23 years old and are required to complete high school education with a GED or diploma. To date, five are enrolled in college, two on scholarships and one on COCC’s dean’s list.

A public charity, Beulah’s Place transitions graduates into sustainable independent living. Currently, 94 percent of participants who graduate stay independent. 100 percent have given back to this community or engaged in charitable volunteerism in their communities outside of Central Oregon.

Beulah’s Place is 100 perfect volunteer driven. With no employees, all proceeds go directly to programs serving the population of Beulah’s Place, with administrative needs generally covered by designated donations.

As a public charity, Beulah’s Place relies completely on community support and grants. Phase II housing opportunities in Bend and Redmond is needed for graduates where they pay fixed rent (including utilities) for six months in order to save money to enter the competitive Central Oregon rental market.

Donations of time, services (i.e. oil changes, handyman and yard help, auto repairs, tax preparation), general goods, food and laundry items are greatly appreciated.

541-526-0445, www.beulahsplace.org