Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee Seeks New Members

Deschutes County residents who have an interest in cycling and pedestrian issues are encouraged to apply to serve on Deschutes County’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC).

BPAC members are appointed by the Board of County Commissioners. The 13-person committee promotes and encourages safe bicycling and walking as a significant means of transportation in Deschutes County.

The committee advises Deschutes County and regional jurisdictions on a variety of bicycle and pedestrian transportation matters including proposed road construction, signing, and special projects. BPAC is a source of current information relating to the use of bicycling and walking and strives to support them as a viable means of transportation in Deschutes County.

Appointees will serve three-year terms with the opportunity for reappointment. Applications are due Monday, April 30, at 5pm.

BPAC generally meets from noon to 1:30pm on the first Thursday of the month from September to June. Committee members serve in a volunteer capacity and are not paid for their time. The current recruitment is for three open positions. Two of the openings are for at-large positions and one is for a representative from La Pine.

To apply, please submit a letter of interest and qualifications to Zechariah Heck at zechariah.heck@deschutes.org, or by mail to:

Deschutes County

PO Box 6005

Attn: Zechariah Heck, Community Development Dept.

Bend, OR 97708-6005

For more information, please visit the BPAC website or call (541) 385-1704.