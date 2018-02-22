Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Seeks Corporate Connection

(Photo above: Caleb & Xander, Diana & Zuleyma, Mackenzie and Ashley and Chris and Dakota | Photos Courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon)

Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Oregon (BBBSCO) is looking to partner with local businesses that see the value in mentoring and are interested in having staff members volunteer as mentors in the program. The program helps the community and builds morale while giving coworkers a common bond as “Bigs.”

A survey of 2,500 corporate executives by The Conference Board and the Point of Light foundation found that corporate volunteer programs increased employee productivity, improved employee retention and morale and built teamwork skills.

“I have always believed that Corporate Volunteerism is an amazing way to not only provide local youth with caring adult mentors, but also a way to improve the productivity and morale within a business. Our goal is for the business to encourage their employees to become “Bigs” in our program,” said Bridget Albert, BBBSCO Bend Community Outreach Coordinator.

Mentors provide a support system that assures young people that someone cares. Children who receive mentoring have a better economic opportunity and statistically achieve better grades, higher levels of education and improved relationships.

Mentors have the opportunity to have fun in the community and see the world through a youth’s perspective. Companies can utilize the opportunity to build leadership and management skills through an empowering way to touch the future. Becoming a partner with BBBSCO is a strategic opportunity for companies to strengthen and build internal strength and their profile with the community.

“What do I like best about being a mentor? It gets me out into the community. I do more activities than I normally would do since being a Big Sister. During our first outing we went to the rock climbing gym and that is definitely something I wouldn’t have normally done alone,” said Taylor, a BBBSCO mentor who has been matched for one year.

Company benefits to partnering with BBBSCO include having the company name linked with a nationally recognized youth organization that has been serving children for over 100 years and locally in Central Oregon since 1994. Employees develop new interpersonal skills which affect communication, teamwork and cross-functional relationships. The company helps prevent delinquency, school-drop outs and other self-destructive behavior among the children served.

BBBSCO makes all the arrangements for getting employees and businesses registered as mentors and makes the process of getting involved extremely simple. Businesses often encourage their employees to participate in the program by offering incentives and frequently see reward in their company culture.

Businesses or individuals interested in getting involved as mentors can reach out to Bridget Albert with any questions or for additional information at balbert@bbbsco.org.

bbbsco.org