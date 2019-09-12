Birdie the Therapy Dog is Changing How Kids Feel About the Dentist

(Birdie | Photo Courtesy of Bluefish Dental & Orthodontics)

When Annika (12) walked into the dental office last July, she was greeted by Birdie — a gray, wire-haired, muppet-looking dog with the most expressive puppy eyes imaginable. It was Birdie’s second day on the job as a therapy dog (in training) at Bluefish Dental & Orthodontics, and during this appointment, it became clear she was meant for this work.

“When going to the dentist, oftentimes, there’s dread and doom,” said Whitney Sorenson, Annika’s mom. Bright lights, strange noises and fear of the unknown can be overwhelming for kids and adults alike. While many people instinctively understand the calming effect of therapy dogs, studies* also show improved patient outcomes when working with therapy animals.

When Annika became nervous about a new procedure, Dr. Cate Quas (Bluefish owner, pediatric dentist, orthodontist and Birdie’s handler) led Birdie over to the dental chair, where she gently rested her head near Annika’s hand. “She’s a comforting distraction. When she lays with the kids, and they’re able to pet her, it’s almost hypnotic. They forget what they’re worried about… and some kids simply like dogs. She looks like a muppet and sometimes acts like it too,” Dr. Cate said with a laugh.

Afterward, Annika reflected, “It was calming to know there’s someone there. Birdie is so sweet and loving, the most amazing dog ever.” For Sorenson, it was a huge relief to see her daughter at ease. “There was no fidgeting. Birdie alleviates all anxiety. There’s none. It’s like ‘Let’s go!’”

While Birdie is a natural at working with kids, becoming a registered therapy dog is no small task. There are numerous guidelines and requirements to be met. It all starts with finding an animal who’s got the right temperament for the job. After searching the internet for the ideal “scruffy, non-shedding dog who’s good with kids,” Dr. Cate landed on a photo of Birdie, who was being fostered by a family in Arkansas.

Dr. Cate immediately consulted with Jack Barron, a licensed evaluator and instructor with Pet Partners with over 20 years of experience training therapy animals. After seeing a video of Birdie around children, they decided she’d be a great candidate. “She’s so calm around kids — it’s very remarkable,” said Barron.

Over the past year, Birdie, Dr. Cate and Barron have been training diligently as a team so Birdie is not only comfortable in the dental office, but is ready for hospital and emergency room visits as well. “There’s a lot that goes into it. You have to make sure Birdie is cared for as much as she cares for the kids. She needs enough sleep, exercise and down time so she’s ready to do her work,” said Dr. Cate.

If you’d like to get to know Birdie, come meet her at Bluefish Dental & Orthodontics in either Bend or Redmond. She loves helping patients like Forest (13) who said, “I was really nervous and she just made me feel calm. When she was there, I felt like I was going to be OK.”

* petpartners.org/learn/benefits-human-animal-bond

