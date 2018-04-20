Biz Registrations in Bend Up from February to March

2018 Numbers Still Exceed 2017 Numbers

Entrepreneurs registered 319 new Bend businesses in March 2018, up from February’s total of 281. March’s figures were down slightly from March 2017. There were 328 registrations that month.

Bend continues to excel based on its population, with one business registration in March for every 286 residents, by far the highest concentration of business registrations in the state. The state average was one business registration for every

623 residents.

“With wage growth and high small business confidence, business registrations continue to be strong, in line with 2017,” business attorney Jeff Eager said.

The Bend Entrepreneur Report is released monthly. It is a tabulation of the number of new businesses registered in Bend with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.