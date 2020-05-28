BlackStrap Donates Masks to VIM Through Civil Mask Program

(Pharmacy Technician Stella, left, and Front Desk Manager Lidia | Photo Courtesy of Volunteers in Medicine)

Volunteers in Medicine (VIM) provides healthcare access to more than 1,200 medically uninsured or critically underserved members of our community. VIM’s patients have limited access to much-needed resources such as masks. Thankfully, BlackStrap donated 250 masks to VIM through their Civil Mask Program.

When the pandemic hit, VIM’s charitable pharmacy began providing mail-order medications for patients. Since the clinic received the BlackStrap masks, our staff has been including two masks with each medication mailing. Patients who come into the clinic are also provided with masks for themselves and their families, as a way to keep themselves and others safe while grocery shopping and doing other essential tasks in the community. Patients have already been calling in to say how grateful they are to receive their masks!

Thank you BlackStrap for giving back to our community and for your support!

The BlackStrap Civil Facemask

The new made-in-USA Civil Facemask from BlackStrap provides a dual layer barrier of protection for your face that’s both breathable and lightweight. A tightly woven outer shell fabric and inner mesh liner feature antimicrobial and moisture-wicking properties. Its tapered design contours to fit a wide range of faces. The fabrics are all milled in the US, and are machine washable. BlackStrap’s Civil Facemasks are made with repurposed/upcycled fabrics from additional Blackstrap headwear products through its WASTE-ZERO initiative, saving over 90,000 pounds of fabric from the landfill — and counting. Available in men’s, women’s and kid’s sizes. With every purchase, BlackStrap donates a mask to frontline and community workers in need. MSRP $16.

vim-cascades.org