The Boathouse Restaurant at The Suttle Lodge Reopened Memorial Day Weekend

(Photo above: Lunch on the dock of The Boathouse | by AJ Meek)

The all-day restaurant on Suttle Lake with a casual menu by Joshua McFadden opened for the season on Friday, May 26

With a new dock, patio seating, redesigned interior, and a menu ready for summer, The Boathouse restaurant at The Suttle Lodge once again welcomes guests from Memorial Day weekend on. The Boathouse was fully renovated and opened last November, only to close just weeks later due to the heavy winter storms that hit Central Oregon.

Thus, this marks the summertime debut of the waterfront restaurant which will is open daily from sunup to sundown (7:30 am to dusk), serving a casual fish-shack-meets-diner-style menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items created by Ava Gene’s chef Joshua McFadden. An abbreviated Boathouse menu has been served inside the lodge all year long — long enough for Bon Appétit magazine to proclaim McFadden’s Fish & Chips Sandwich the “most epic fried fish sandwich.”

The whitewashed interior of The Boathouse is filled with booth seating and country music from a working jukebox, and walls of windows provide panoramic views of Suttle Lake. In the renovation of The Boathouse, a larger dock was added, along with new patio seating, a fresh fleet of rental canoes and stand-up paddleboards, a small on-site grocery for snacks and provisions, an upstairs pop-up shop from Poler, and an outdoor beer garden out back, complete with vintage German beer hall tables, lawn games, and six local beers on tap.

The Suttle Lodge reopened last August under new ownership, so this is the first summer season where the newly redesigned lodge, bar, guest rooms, rustic cabins, renovated lakeside cabins and Boathouse will be fully open to guests. Traeger grills are offered for guest use with each cabin rental, ice-filled Yeti coolers are available to guests, and craft cocktails are on the menu in the Skip bar, designed by Sean Hoard of Portland’s The Commissary (formerly of PDT and Teardrop Lounge).

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse are planning events all summer long, from casual barbeques on the lawn, to guest chef dinners on the dock, concerts, tap takeovers by local breweries and more.

For details and updates on events as they’re added, go to thesuttlelodge.com/happenings

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse opened in August, 2016. The Lodge is a year-round rustic resort on the shore of Suttle Lake in the Deschutes National Forest near Sisters, Oregon. The 15.5-acre property is comprised of a large timber lodge with guest rooms and cocktail bar, fully equipped lakeside cabins, rustic camping cabins, and The Boathouse lakefront restaurant with a grocery and lake recreation rentals. Versions of this resort have been in continuous operation since the 1930s. Robert Sacks and Dave Schrott of A&R Development, owners of the Clyde Hotel building in Portland which houses the Ace Hotel, purchased the former Lodge at Suttle Lake in October, 2015. In its newest incarnation, the Suttle Lodge & Boathouse has been revived and operated by The Mighty Union, a hospitality project from the folks behind the Ace Hotel Portland, Spirit of 77 and Pepe Le Moko. The focus is on public social spaces: convivial gathering places grounded in the bounty of Oregon food and drink and geared towards the activities and beauty of a forest lake. Food menus in the lodge and Boathouse are created by chef Joshua McFadden of Portland’s Ava Gene’s, with cocktails by Sean Hoard of Portland’s The Commissary. The lodge is located at 13300 US Highway 20, Sisters, Oregon, 97759. Tel. 541.638.7001 | TheSuttleLodge.com | Instagram @SuttleLodge