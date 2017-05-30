Bobby Kerr’s Mustang Act Returns to Sisters Rodeo

(Photo courtesy of bobbykerr.net)

Sisters Rodeo is excited about the return of Bobby Kerr’s Mustang Act to the arena for the 77th annual rodeo.

In 2014, Kerr made his first appearance in the northwest at Sisters, where rodeo crowds were on their feet cheering and gasping as they watched the miracle of what a trainer can do with a formerly wild horse.

Kerr became a Mustang trainer after forty years as a professional horse trainer. In 2010, he viewed the Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover as a guest and his heart was captured.

“Bobby always thought Mustangs were like ponies,” explains his wife Susan, “and didn’t deserve his interest.” He was, she said, “blown away” when he saw their athleticism and ability.

Kerr travels across the nation to perform at rodeos and horse events. He has continued to enter competitions, and became the IPRA Contract Act Showcase winner in Oklahoma City.

With his touring act, Kerr proudly allows ordinary Americans to learn something about this grand tradition of the West, its wild ranging horses. These beautiful steeds demonstrate the versatility and trainability of the Mustang and help raise awareness about the challenges of maintaining wild horse herds.

Over the last several years, adoption of wild Mustangs has declined, with the rangelands of the West being decimated by an overpopulation of the horses and grazing needs of ranchers. The wild horse population can be sustained at about 30,000 animals, but there are currently over 50,000 rambling across the West, mostly in Nevada.

The Sisters Rodeo will begin June 7 with Xtreme Bulls followed by four rodeo performances June 9-11. For tickets and information, call the ticket hotline at 541-549-0121 or 1-800-827-7522, or visit the ticket office at 220 W. Cascade Ave. in Sisters. For information visit www.sistersrodeo.com.