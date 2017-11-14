Bounty Raffle Tickets Now Available to Support Central Oregon Student Athletes Over $15,000 in Prizes for the Lucky Winners

The Center Foundation presents their 4th annual Bounty Raffle with seven packages totaling over $15,000 in prizes. Only 400 tickets will be sold and seven winners will be awarded with trips and packages such as an all expense trip for two to Oahu including airfare, lodging, and fine dining. Tickets are $50.00 each. Full detailed basket descriptions can be found at centerfoundation.org.

“We are pleased to announce that we have received a matching grant for this year’s raffle. All ticket purchases will be matched by a local foundation and all proceeds will directly benefit our sports medicine program to Central Oregon high schools,” said Sonja Donohue, Executive Director at The Center Foundation.

Prizes include:

Oahu Oasis – Value $5,000

Fly Fishing Fantasy – Value $3,500

Best Kept Secrets in Central Oregon – Value $1,700

Fall into Spring Cleaning – Value $1,700

Pamper Her – Value $1,500

Stacation Vacation – Value $1,300

An Affair to Remember – Value $1,000

The Center Foundation places certified athletic trainers who are highly trained medical professionals in high schools in the Bend-La Pine, Sisters, Culver, Jefferson, and Crook County school districts to address sport injuries, illness, and prevention. The trainers provide medical services and concussion testing/identification to children in these schools every day for practices and games. Research demonstrates that schools with certified athletic trainers have lower serious injury rates, better concussion identification rates, and faster return to play rates. This is a program offered at no-cost to Central Oregon athletes, and we rely on fundraising to deliver the services.

Purchase your tickets early before they sell out. Visit: http://www.centerfoundation.org/bounty-basket-raffle/. Drawing will be held on November 20th at 3:30 p.m. in The Center lobby, 2200 NE Neff Rd.

Need not be present to win.

About The Center Foundation

The Center Foundation partners with Central Oregon high schools to provide certified athletic trainers at their schools and on the sidelines of local sporting events. Our athletic trainers serve more than 8,000 students at over 760 sporting events per year, not only assisting with concussion and sports related injuries, but also educating students on the importance of sports safety. Our programs also cover brain and spinal cord injury prevention education in grade schools, a free bike helmet program, annual free pre-participation sports physicals for student athletes, as well as professional education seminars and conferences.