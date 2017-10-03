BOW Venture Out Announces Nine Finalists

(Photo above: James Nicol and Ryan Holmes of SnoPlanks Presenting 2016 Venture Out)

Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW), Central Oregon’s outdoor industry accelerator, announces nine (9) stage finalists for the 2017 BOW Venture Out Festival to be held October 18th at the Tower Theatre, Bend.

Forty (40) emerging outdoor companies applied for their chance to present at the BOW Venture Out Festival and for the opportunity to win cash grants. After two pitch session days, and thoughtful consideration and deliberation by a panel of judges, the finalists have been determined in each category.

For the new Digital Ascent Award, the Tech Rec category, the finalists are:

Tribe Pilot (Bend, OR) an adventure-planning tool. Tribepilot.com

Alpenglow Collective (Renton, WA) an inclusive platform for connecting women in the climbing community. Alpenglowcollective.co

Snowledge (Portland, OR) a performance tracking, real-time information, and engagement app for the snowsports community. Snowledge.co

For the Breakout Award, early stage category, the finalists are:

Wildish (Bend, OR), makers of “outdoorsy” gear. Staywildish.com

KidRunner (Bend, OR), the only high performance, multi-terrain kid jogger. Kidrunners.com

Tread & Butter (Bend, OR), intentionally designed cork insoles for sport, work and outdoors. Treadandbutter.com

For the Ready To Roll Award, growth stage category, the finalists are:

Rugged Thread (Bend, OR), repairs for technical outdoor and adventure clothing and gear.

Ruggedthread.com

Nomadix (San Clemente, CA), makers of go-anywhere towels made of recycled plastic bottles. Nomadix.co

Pedaling Innovations (Grand Junction, CO), breakthrough in bike pedal technology. Pedalinginnovations.com

The BOW Venture Out Festival is presented by Northline Wealth Management and in association with Ten Barrel Brewing, HydroFlask, Ruffwear, First Interstate Bank, White Summers Law, Toyko Starfish, Bendbroadband, BBSI, Business Oregon, 92/9FM, City of Bend, Hand In Hand Productions, SnoPlanks and Zealios Skincare.

