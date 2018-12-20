Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend Raises $73,000 at 1st Annual Flannel & Frost Fundraiser

(Photo above courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend)

Funds Will Support Youth Development Programs For Bend’s Children

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend hosted its 1st Annual Flannel & Frost Fundraiser on Friday, November 30, netting more than $73,000 to support youth-development programs in Bend. The Clubs depend on the community in order to provide much needed support and services to the local families who need us most.

The event, held at the Downtown Club location, saw more than 200 attendees sporting their finest flannel come together for a fun-filled, festive evening of celebration and philanthropy. Happy Campers RV Rentals, a subsidiary of Beaver Coach Sales, proudly sponsored this year’s event.

With the help of dedicated sponsors, partners, staff members, board members, and volunteers, the Downtown Boys & Girls Club gymnasium was transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with carolers from Summit High School’s choir and holiday cheer beaming from each guest. Event highlights included a delicious family style dinner provided by Bowtie Catering Company, a high energy auctioneering team from Baker Auction Co., over 60 live and silent auction packages, a wreath raffle with a jewelry surprise sponsored by Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, a holiday showcase performed by the Boys & Girls Club members, and of course the beautifully themed-decorated Christmas trees.

“We were thrilled to see the incredible support of our community in making this first-year event such a tremendous success,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend’s Board Chair, Steve Shropshire. “The house was packed, the kids put on a great show, and we raised money that will generate great results for our Club kids and community. I sincerely thank all our sponsors, donors, board members and staff who made the night so special.”

Thank you to our sponsors and partners that made this event possible: Baker Auction Co., Beaver Coach Sales, BendBroadband, Bend Rubber Stamp & Printing, Bigfoot Beverages, Bowtie Catering Company, Cascade Disposal, Cascade Relays Foundation, Central Oregon Association of Realtors, Central Oregon Radiology Associates, Flip Flop Sounds, Francis Hansen Martin LLP, Happy Campers RV Rentals, Hayden Homes, Incredible Events, Jordan Ramis PC, Kendall Auto, Lonza (Bend Research), OnPoint Community Credit Union, Pacific Power, Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, Standard TV & Appliance, Umpqua Bank, Webfoot Painting and 10 Barrel Brewing Company.

Save the date for our 2nd Annual Flannel & Frost Fundraiser for December 6, 2019

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Since 1994, it has been the vision of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to be recognized as a premiere youth organization in Bend, serving as a catalyst to create hope and opportunities for school-aged kids, inspiring success and igniting a passion for lifelong learning, good citizenship and living healthy lifestyles. It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. For more information or to make a donation, please visit our website at: www.bgcbend.org or call (541) 617-2877.