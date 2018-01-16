Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend’s Board of Directors Announce the Addition of Four New Board Members

(Photos above: L-R Jana Michel, Tressa Shuttleworth, Andrinna Leask and Jeremy Lewallen | courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Bend)

The Boys & Girls Club of Bend is excited to announce the addition of four new board members: Jana Michel, Tressa Shuttleworth, Andrinna Leask and Jeremy Lewallen. The four new directors join an organization that has, for 24 years, been dedicated to serving the youth and families of Bend. Michel works as a CPA for SGA CPAs and Consultants, with experience working closely with nonprofit organizations.

Shuttleworth is a Sales Consultant at Kendall Mercedes in Bend and has a passion for marketing and event planning. Leask is knowledgeable in organizational development and currently works in human resources with local company, Hooker Creek. Lewallen is experienced in the business and accounting world and owns Riverview Tax & Accounting PC.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend’s Executive Director, Amanda Gow said, “We are excited to welcome the new members to the Board of Directors for Boys & Girls Clubs. Each new member brings a valuable skill set to our team and a passion for the young people we serve. We are looking forward to making great things happen at the Club with our new team!”

Michel, Shuttleworth, Leask and Lewallen join the now-15-member-board along with current members: Steve Shropshire, Shon Rae, Sarah Harlos, Aaron Trudel, Jim Crowell, Johanna Sylvester, Jacob Espinoza, Katie Gibson, Andee Phillips, Dan Hill and Kameron Neal.

