BPAC Seeks Volunteers to Assist with Inaugural Redmond Open Streets Event

City of Redmond’s Bicycle and the Redmond Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) is seeking volunteers to help with the inaugural Redmond Open Streets event, slated for Saturday, June 23 from noon to 4pm in downtown Redmond. Deschutes Avenue will be closed to vehicles between 6th St. and 15th St. during this FREE event; allowing participants to stroll, walk, or ride back and forth in a safe environment and visit family friendly activity centers along the way.

For a successful event, BPAC needs intersection ‘Super Hero’ volunteers. What makes intersection ‘Super Heroes’ cool? It’s the #1 most important volunteer position of the event! They assist event participants, help residents along the event route, and conduct participant counts. Volunteer shifts are in 2 hour 45-minute increments comprised of a quick volunteer training and shift duties as assigned. The first shift is from 11:30am-2:15pm and the second is from 1:30-4:15pm.

It’s easy to volunteer one of two ways:

Go to the City of Redmond website (www.BikeWalkRollRedmond.com) and reserve a spot and access important information.

Contact Scott Woodford with the City of Redmond either by email: scott.woodford@ci.redmond.or.us or by calling 541-923-7758.

For more information about BPAC’s upcoming Redmond Open Street event, please visit www.BikeWalkRollRedmond.com.

The purpose of the BPAC is to increase pedestrian utility and bicycle ridership in Redmond – to encourage more people to bike and walk around Redmond as a means of exercise, sustainability and community. BPAC represents all bicycle and pedestrian users in Redmond, both current and future by advocating for the development of additional bike and pedestrian facilities that are user friendly, inviting and compelling, reviewing transportation projects from the viewpoint of bicycle and pedestrian users and spearheading encouragement and educational activities.