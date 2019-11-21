BPRD Board of Directors to Fill Vacancy

The Bend Park and Recreation District announces the resignation of Board Member Lauren Sprang, effective on November 19.

“My time serving on the board has been a true privilege. Being elected and representing one’s community is an honor,” said Sprang in a written statement. “I know the district will continue to strive for excellent service, a safe and connected trail system, and access for as many community members as possible, especially those who are underserved.”

Sprang resigned from the board to pursue other opportunities and to be involved with the community in less public ways. Sprang volunteers on the board of a national animal protection nonprofit, Vegan Outreach and runs a weekly writing group in Bend. Previously, she worked as a senior technical writer at Pearson and then at Apple, writing and editing software documentation.

“Lauren’s perspective was always valued and appreciated and we wish her all the best,” said Ted Schoenborn, board chair. “To continue our priorities to deliver the highest quality parks, trails and recreation services, we will seek to fill the vacancy with another community representative who brings enthusiasm, intelligence and a drive to make Bend a great place to live.”

Sprang was elected in May 2017. The current term would have expired June 30, 2021. The four members of the Board of Directors will fill the vacancy by appointment.

Applications will be accepted from November 23 to December 10. Finalists will be selected and invited to present short presentations at the January 7, 2020 board meeting before an appointment is confirmed.

bendparksandrec.org/about/board-of-directors