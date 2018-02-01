Brewers Across the Country (and World) Compete in 5th Annual Best of Craft Beer Awards

(Photo courtesy of Best of Craft Beer Awards)

245 Medals Awarded to Breweries That Entered From 44 States and 3 Countries

During the weekend of January 26-28th, professional brewers and judges descended upon the picturesque beer/ski town of Bend, Oregon to judge over 2,000 entries into the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards competition. Breweries of all sizes, from nearly every state in the union, as well as Columbia, Canada, and Belgium, sent over 10,000 containers of their finest product for evaluation based on a combined 156 specific beer styles.

Judging took place in five sessions over a 3-day period by nearly 80 of the finest West Coast judges. They awarded 245 gold, silver, and bronze medals to 152 brewery locations in a total of 86 categories.

2018 Brewery of the Year – Breakside Brewing, Portland/Milwaukie, Oregon

The Best of Craft Beer Awards just completed its 5th year of competition seeing a successive growth rate in participating breweries year over year. In that short amount of time, the competition has grown to be the third largest professional brewing competition in the country.