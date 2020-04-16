Bridging the Gap in Central Oregon

(Photo | Courtesy of Rimrock Trails Treatment Services)

Rimrock Trails Treatment Services is committed to creating lasting change in the lives of individuals and families in Central Oregon by providing timely access to evidence-based and affordable mental health services. We along with Brightways Counseling Group and BestCare Outpatient Treatment Services are partnering with select primary care clinics and the Central Oregon IPA on an 18-month pilot project, called Bridging the Gap, designed to significantly increase outpatient behavioral health care access and capacity in Central Oregon.

Both access and affordability have been increasing barriers to persons getting the treatment they need in our community. Only about 20 percent of individuals who are referred to treatment by their primary care provider are able to access services in Central Oregon. The barriers to accessing services include limited options, long waitlists, the cost of treatment and insufficient insurance coverage.

Funded by a $141,915 grant from the Central Oregon Health Council, the innovative Bridging the Gap project will focus on four components identified by the primary care clinics as essential for meeting patient’s behavioral health needs. The components include timely access to specialty behavioral health treatment with closed-loop referrals, higher rates of engagement in specialty behavioral health treatment, evidence-based and outcome-oriented treatment utilizing measurement-based care and close coordination with primary care providers.

The grant funds awarded to Rimrock Trails will cover the projects costs and the salary of Behavioral Health Navigator, Maggie Allen. Maggie will manage all referrals coming to the three behavioral health agencies from the primary care clinics participating in the project.

Katie Keck, Rimrock Trails outpatient director believes the project will be a revolutionary step towards breaking down barriers in Central Oregon. “As the single point of contact, the Navigator will ensure timely access to specialty behavioral health, high rates of engagement and close coordination with primary care practices,” said Keck. “Patients will no longer ‘fall through the cracks’ when referred from primary care to specialty behavioral health agencies.”