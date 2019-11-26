Bringing Your Business Online

As the digital world grows, the opportunities that it brings about for businesses will expand too. For companies that have yet to leap into the online world and still operate from a brick and mortar store, you run the risk of being left behind by not making the transition. This is not to say that you have to pack up and close your physical store immediately and run your business solely online; you can do both quite easily! The reason for going online is that there are many benefits that come with it. Not only can you attract customers and grow your business, but you can also build a reputation that puts you above your competitors. So just how can you do that?

Build a Website

The first step you will need to take to bring your business online is, of course, to have a website. Whether you choose to build this yourself using a CMS (content management system), such as WordPress, or you outsource to a web developer, having a website allows you to sell more of your products or services. It also brings about the chance to show off your industry knowledge by including a blog. Updating the blog regularly can see you increase the loyalty amongst customers and even attract new ones by showing just how much you know. As a primary focus, be sure to make the website as easy to use as possible. There is nothing more infuriating for customers than a website that is difficult to navigate; they want the process to be both quick and easy.

Web Hosting

Making a great website that not only looks user-friendly but also behaves that way too, with an easy to remember domain name, is important. However, without a reliable host behind you, there is little point in even having a website. A host for your website ultimately means your spot on the internet. However, finding web hosting services that will be able to handle large volumes of traffic and lots of content is crucial. As well as this, you need to ensure that the plan you choose can guarantee quick loading times for web pages. People don’t like to wait more than 3 seconds for a page to load, and if it does take that long, the chances of them going elsewhere will only increase. This will do nothing for your page ranking on the search engines.

Build an Online Presence

Once you have chosen a domain name, as well as a reliable host, and are ready for your website to go live, now is the time to start promoting your brand and building an online presence. Combining SEO techniques with the use of social media is the best place to start in this regard. Your ultimate goal will be to bring more traffic to your website. It is possible to do this yourself, but getting in touch with a professional is often recommended. They can advise whether you would benefit from off-page SEO, such as link building strategies, or whether on-page SEO is better at this stage. It could be that you need both!

While implementing these strategies, building a presence on social media will see that you engage with your customers on a more personal level, improve your brand loyalty while constantly advertising your company, and bring about more authority to your name. Social media is a cost-effective way of promoting your brand, as it is free to sign up for nearly all platforms. If you have the budget, you could go on to develop paid advertising, but it is not always necessary.